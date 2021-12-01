New faces, new system for Red Hornets

Inconsistency has been one constant for the Heartland Lutheran boys basketball team during practices for the upcoming season.

That’s no surprise with only one starter and two letterwinners returning from last year’s 5-14 team.

“We have our ups and our downs,” coach Brent Penny said. “Some days we look like we have promise and other days we don’t look like we know what basketball is.

“But we lost a lot of guys last year – a lot of seniors, a lot of experience. We’ve got a couple guys back but there’s a lot of youth and inexperience, so things are day-by-day.”

Seniors Garang Nyanok and Nate Jones provide the Red Hornets with experience. Juniors Josh Nikodym and Aiden Baker are among the players looking to step into much larger roles.

“We have a whole new system,” Penny said. “Our personnel is a little bit different, so we’re doing things differently offensively. We’re trying to teach the IQ part of basketball. We have some pretty good athletes, but we have some guys who haven’t played much basketball.”

Plenty of questions remain heading into Thursday’s opener at Spalding Academy.