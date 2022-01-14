New-look Grand Island Senior High boys top Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast coach Joey Werning said Poss clearly gave Grand Island a lift.

“I pulled some film on him from St. Paul and I asked a couple of coaches about him and we knew he was a good athlete and a good player,” Werning said of Poss. “Watching some of the film, we knew he was going to be fearless and he’s a shot-maker.

“Poss really makes (Grand Island) a lot better. They’ve been in some close games and I think that if he had been playing, it might have pushed them over the edge in a couple of the losses that they had. GI was needing a little bit of scoring and he got it done for them.”

One week made all the difference for Grand Island (3-7), which snapped a three-game losing skid. The Islanders, who struggled shooting the basketball in a 41-39 home loss to Lincoln High on Jan. 7, converted 51.4% (18 of 35) from the floor and 81.8% (18 of 22) from the free-throw line against Southeast.

“We had a big-time reset and our practices were tremendously better this week throughout our entire program,” Slough said. “The JV played great and the varsity certainly played at a very high level. I credit it to a great week of practice.”

