New-look Indians hope to defend Class C title

Just like last year, Broken Bow rolled to victory after victory throughout the season, only failing to claim a title at an invite that included Class A North Platte and Class B Scottsbluff.
The Indians hope this season ends just like last year’s — with a Class C state championship.
But despite its success, Broken Bow had some reloading to do after graduating three seniors.
“Definitely districts I thought the kids played with a little bit of pressure,” coach Kelly Cooksley said. “Not a lot of people know we replaced three girls off of the team last year. So we have a freshman and some girls who hadn’t golfed in districts, and it was one of those things where I think the pressure got to them.
“Thankfully they are very talented and I felt like that talent won out because of how good they were. I think I like how we were playing up to that point, but I think it was a good lesson for or kids to take. Hopefully we’ll be ready for day one.”
Even with that pressure, the Indians still won the District 4 championship by 23 strokes to advance to the state championships at Elks Country Club in Columbus Monday and Tuesday.
Cooksley said the newcomers to the team — freshman Molly Custer and juniors Lainey Palmer and Taylor Schaaf — are experienced players but had to adjust to the high school game.
“A lot of our girls play in the summer so they are used to tournaments,” he said. “It’s one of those things where, for example, my freshman Molly Custer said summer is way different from varsity high school golf. She said it’s a whole different ballgame, which is crazy because golf is golf. But there’s a different kind of vibe and feel.”
Palmer at the No. 4 spot in the lineup and Schaaf at No. 4 makes this year’s team probably a little better in those spots, Cooksley said.
After No. 1 golfer Madison Jackson graduated, the addition of Custer has given the Indians a “solid hammer-type score at the top of our lineup” to join returning golfers sophomore Camryn Johnson and senior Emery Custer.
It’s often said that during a 36-hole state tournament, teams can’t win a championship on the first day but they can lose one.
“I think everybody will say getting off to a great start is important,” Cooksley said. “I guess that’s the basketball coach in me. Every time you get off to a good start, that kind of relaxes kids and makes them play with less pressure.
“I have been telling our kids this week they have or have been supplied with all the tools that they need to be successful. It’s just kind of one of those things where you have to go and do it and take care of things between the ears.”
Cooksley said the team will lean on Johnson and Emery Custer, who have “been there, done that” in the hopes of having a solid first round.
“I don’t know if we want to be the hunter,” he said. “I would rather be the hunted.”
Cooksley expects plenty of competition in the team race.
“Scotus was there a year ago,” he said. “We did see them at GICC and caught them on a day where all five girls probably didn’t play as great as their coach would have liked. Lincoln Lutheran was state champion two years ago when we got fifth. They’ve got a very similar team to that one.
“The Centennial Conference is always battle-tested, so you look at GICC. They’ve had a pretty good year. I think it’s one of those things where whoever gets off to a good start is probably going to be in the driver’s seat for day two.”
The Indians enter the state tournament confident for a reason.
“I think we’ve been one of the best teams in Class C all year,” Cooksley said. “I think our scores prove that and we have some real quality depth. We have three girls who have won an invite this year.
“Maybe we don’t have that mid-70s or low-70s type of kid, but we’ve had three girls fire in the upper 70s this year. I like our team and like our chances, but you’ve got to perform.”