New-look Indians hope to defend Class C title

“A lot of our girls play in the summer so they are used to tournaments,” he said. “It’s one of those things where, for example, my freshman Molly Custer said summer is way different from varsity high school golf. She said it’s a whole different ballgame, which is crazy because golf is golf. But there’s a different kind of vibe and feel.”

Palmer at the No. 4 spot in the lineup and Schaaf at No. 4 makes this year’s team probably a little better in those spots, Cooksley said.

After No. 1 golfer Madison Jackson graduated, the addition of Custer has given the Indians a “solid hammer-type score at the top of our lineup” to join returning golfers sophomore Camryn Johnson and senior Emery Custer.

It’s often said that during a 36-hole state tournament, teams can’t win a championship on the first day but they can lose one.

“I think everybody will say getting off to a great start is important,” Cooksley said. “I guess that’s the basketball coach in me. Every time you get off to a good start, that kind of relaxes kids and makes them play with less pressure.