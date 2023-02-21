AMHERST - Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr is going to have to do some research.

In what was possibly a school record breaking performance, No. 1 Doniphan-Trumbull hit 14 3-pointers, including nine in the first half, to take down Nebraska Christian 79-52 in the C2-9 subdistrict semifinal.

“The kids really shot it well,” Buhr said. “I’ll have to go back and check my record books too because I think that’s the most 3’s I’ve ever had a team make. We see that in practice all of the time. Sometimes, it doesn’t translate over into a game, and tonight, it did. Subdistrict time, so we talk a lot about our kids being locked in and ready to go each game as if it were our last one. I think they did a great job tonight.”

It wasn’t easy for the Cardinals, however, as Nebraska Christian passed the ball inside to Gabe Langemeier’s hands early and often. Doniphan-Trumbull was up just 18-16 at the end of the first quarter in a tight ball game.

“They came out and started way better than we did,” Buhr said. “Offensively, I wasn’t disappointed with how we played in the first quarter. Defensively, we let them get some put backs. We turned it over a few times which turned into easy layups for them. They hit shots. You have to give them credit too. They made some tough shots in that first quarter.

“I felt like at the 1:00 mark in the first quarter, our kids finally settled in and were back to doing the things we do. Seeing someone new and doing something we haven’t seen might of taken us out of our game a little bit, but our kids did a nice job of knuckling down and getting back to what we do.”

The Cardinals indeed were locked in sync in the second quarter, hitting six 3-pointers and two layups for a 22-point stanza, taking a 40-26 lead into halftime.

With Amherst on Thursday, Buhr said they’re excited to see how they matchup against some familiar foes.

“Coach Rippen and his staff do a really good job,” Buhr said. “We seem to run into Amherst at our youth tournaments and youth leagues, so these kids have been playing against each other a lot of times. They’re a very good team. We understand that every game from here on out is going to be a state tournament or state championship caliber of game. We’ll go to work tomorrow and be ready on Thursday.”

Jack Poppe led Doniphan-Trumbull (23-1) with 15 points. Ty Bennett and Parker Volk each added in another 14. The Cardinals had five players in double figures.

Langemeier led Nebraska Christian We (15-8) with 24 points. The loss ends the Eagles season. Eagle coach Andy Perdew thanked his players, including the seven seniors, for what they’ve done.

“Where they were as freshmen to where they are now is unbelievably different,” Perdew said. “They worked hard. 15 wins has to be up there for our school. Being conference champs for the second time, we beat a lot of teams we’ve never beaten. There’s a lot of things they can hang their hat on and be excited and happy about.”

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Neb. Christian 52

Nebraska Christian 16 10 13 13-52

Doniphan-Trumbull 18 22 18 19-79

NEBRASKA CHRISTIAN

Isaac Herman 1-2 0-0 2, Riley Schreiber 2-5 1-2 5, Oliver Herman 0-4 2-2 2, Jacob Nokelby 1-2 0-0 3, Drew Perdew 3-9 1-3 8, Gabe Langemeier 9-11 6-6 24, Micah Perdew 4-11 0-0 8.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL

Jack Poppe 5-7 0-0 15, Kaedan Detamore 3-7 0-0 8, Jannik Bottner 1-3 0-0 3, Jacob Collinson 4-6 0-0 11, Benjamin Van Diest 1-2 0-0 3, Ty Bennett 6-9 1-1 14, Parker Volk 6-7 1-2 14, Masin Lang 0-0 1-2 1, Jaden Williams 2-6 5-6 10.