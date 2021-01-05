No. 1 GICC rolls past Vikings

The stretch Class C-2 No. 1-rated Grand Island Central Catholic waited for and Northwest worried about finally arrived to start the second half Tuesday.

The Crusaders went on a 12-2 run to open up a four-point game en route to a 49-33 victory.

That was a much different look than in the first half, during which GICC outscored the Vikings 18-14 despite getting only nine points from its starters.

“We got the ball inside-out (in the third quarter), and that’s usually good to you,” Central Catholic coach Tino Martinez said. “I thought we settled for a lot of shots in the first half and lost our composure a little bit. But in the second half we cleaned that up, made some nice cuts, made some nice reads and Koby (Bales) made some nice passes to perimeter guys.”

Russ Martinez scored seven of his nine points during that run, and Northwest coach Chip Bahe said the senior guard finally getting some clean looks hurt his Vikings (5-4).

“They did what they’ve done all year,” Bahe said. “We talked that it was going to be a matter of squelching runs, and we just didn’t do it. We didn’t make a couple big shots and they did. They came out and did what they did. That’s why they’re playing well.”