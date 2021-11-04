No. 1 Oakland-Craig sweeps past Hastings St. Cecilia

And Oakland-Craig frustrated St. Cecilia even more with its defense. The Knights recorded 73 digs while holding the Hawkette offense to 15 kills. St. Cecilia had only three players record kills with Addie Kirkegaard leading the way with seven.

“I’m more proud of our defense because that was how we were able to keep hitting like we did and that allowed us to stay in system,” Rennerfeldt said. “And we had them out of system which was why they weren’t able to get clean attacks.”

Oakland-Craig got out to leads of 12-4 in the first, 15-8 in the second and 9-4 in the third. Schumacher said those early deficits made it difficult for the Hawkettes.

“We did not get off to good starts in any of the sets and that causes a lot of problems,” he said.

Erin Sheehy led the defense with 16 digs, while Jill Parr had 12 assists for St. Cecilia.

The Hawkettes lose four seniors to graduation. Schumacher said he was happy to get St. Cecilia down to the state tournament.