No. 1 Oakland-Craig sweeps past Hastings St. Cecilia

LINCOLN – Oakland-Craig did not play like a team that hadn’t been to the state tournament since 1992.
The Class C-2 No. 1-rated and top-seeded Knights did about everything well in earning a sweep over No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia, a program that has been to 25 state tournaments with seven state championships and three runner-up finishes.
Oakland-Craig had a balance attack that came up with 41 kills in taking a 25-16, 25-17, 25-9 victory over the Hawkettes Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The Knights had five players record five or more kills. Bailey Helzer led the way with 14 while younger sister Brandi chipped in eight and Gretchen Seagren had seven. Maycie Johnson and Shea Johnson each had five kills. Adilen Rennerfeldt dished out 32 assists.
“I was really nervous about how we would play because we haven’t been here since 1992,” Knight coach Becky Rennerfeldt, Adilen’s aunt, said. “That was just great volleyball for us and we have a great offense with a lot of hitters.”
That offensive balance impressed St. Cecilia coach Kelan Schumacher.
“They came out and showed us why they are the No. 1 seed,” he said. “They were just swinging hammers from every position. They were just hitting, hitting, hitting, and it was tough to play defense when a team just keeps attacking like they did.”
And Oakland-Craig frustrated St. Cecilia even more with its defense. The Knights recorded 73 digs while holding the Hawkette offense to 15 kills. St. Cecilia had only three players record kills with Addie Kirkegaard leading the way with seven.
“I’m more proud of our defense because that was how we were able to keep hitting like we did and that allowed us to stay in system,” Rennerfeldt said. “And we had them out of system which was why they weren’t able to get clean attacks.”
Oakland-Craig got out to leads of 12-4 in the first, 15-8 in the second and 9-4 in the third. Schumacher said those early deficits made it difficult for the Hawkettes.
“We did not get off to good starts in any of the sets and that causes a lot of problems,” he said.
Erin Sheehy led the defense with 16 digs, while Jill Parr had 12 assists for St. Cecilia.
The Hawkettes lose four seniors to graduation. Schumacher said he was happy to get St. Cecilia down to the state tournament.
“It was a blast with these kids and it was still a fun season even though Oakland-Craig took it to us tonight,” Schumacher said. “We did improve a lot over the course of the season. We had a great group who were led by a terrific group of seniors. The kids really earned this and deserved to be down here.”