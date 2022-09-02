No. 1 Omaha Westside defeats No. 10 Grand Island Senior High

Class A No. 1 Omaha Westside didn’t get caught looking ahead.

With next week’s marquee matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West looming, the Warriors put forth a dominant defensive performance and rolled to a 37-13 victory over No. 10 Grand Island Friday night at Memorial Stadium.

“We aren’t good enough to look ahead to anybody,” Westside coach Paul Limongi said. “We can’t look past our next practice and getting better tomorrow, so there’s no looking ahead. We’ve got to get better.

“Grand Island is such a good program and I respect Coach (Jeff) Tomlin so much and their kids play hard. Coming in here with the travel and playing a good program was a big task.”

The Warriors (2-0) forced three Grand Island turnovers and limited the Islanders (1-1) to 144 yards of total offense and four first downs. More than half of those yards came on one play in the fourth quarter as Islander Caleb Richardson scored on a 50-yard reception after a forward option pitch.

Grand Island’s other TD was a defensive score as Colton Marsh picked a fumble out of the air and returned it 21 yards, cutting Westside’s lead to 17-7 with 4:16 remaining in the second quarter.

Westside’s defensive efficiency — combined with Caleb Benning’s 119 yards on nine punt returns — led to Westside starting 8 of its 16 possessions at either the 50-yard line or in GISH territory.

“Westside was obviously very, very good defensively, but you don’t realize how fast they are until you play them live,” Tomlin said. “That’s a credit to them. We had different turnovers that put us into a hole and we just really couldn’t get anything going.”

Ryan Eckhardt and Curt Cubrich had interceptions and Christian Jones recovered a fumble for Westside.

“The defense played well all night,” Limongi said. “We still made some mistakes, but the starting D didn’t give up a point tonight and they really flew around.”

Warriors quarterback Anthony Rezac was 15 of 25 passing for 168 yards, including two TD passes. Rezac’s favorite target was Jaylen Lloyd, who had four receptions for 77 yards, including a 34-yard TD.

Tristan Alvano connected on field-goal attempts of 53, 32 and 36 yards, finishing 3 of 6 with one attempt partially blocked by Marsh.

“I thought our kids played really hard and our effort was good,” Tomlin said. “We may have come out a better football team than last week, even though the final score doesn’t indicate it.

“We’ve just got to be able to play a full football game in all three phases and our schedule is rough, playing a lot of good teams week after week. But I’m encouraged by the effort and the grit that our kids showed.”

Tomlin said the Islanders have plenty to work on as they prepare to host Norfolk next Friday.

“This game gives you a good measuring stick and you’ve seen as good of speed as you’re probably going to see — if not the best, then right up there with it,” Tomlin said. “We touched gloves with them and we fought pretty hard. I think there’s a lot of positives to pull out of this one.

“I know that our kids and our coaches are very disappointed, but we’ll build on the good stuff.”

Omaha Westside 37, Grand Island 13

Omaha Westside (2-0); 14; 9; 14; 0—37

Grand Island (1-1); 0; 7; 0; 6—13

First Quarter

OW—Kaylen Lloyd 4 pass from Anthony Rezac (Tristan Alvano kick), 6:05.

OW—Jahmez Ross 7 run (Alvano kick), :30.

Second Quarter

OW—Alvano 53 field goal, 9:22.

GI—Colton Marsh 21 fumble return (Heider Alba Meda kick), 4:16.

OW—Alvano 32 field goal, :52.

OW—Alvano 36 field goal, :00.

Third Quarter

OW—Curt Cubrich 7 run (Alvano kick), 7:20.

OW—Lloyd 34 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick), 6:10.

Fourth Quarter

GI—Caleb Richardson 50 pass from Bode Albers (pass failed), 6:21.