No. 1 Omaha Westside too much for Islanders again

OMAHA — It was another 42-point win for Class A, No. 1 Omaha Westside over Grand Island during a 45-3 win Friday.

But compared to the previous blowout in Grand Island this was a slower dismantling. The 35-point running clock didn’t kick in until seven minutes into the second half.

Dom Rezac ran for two touchdowns and Cole Payton threw touchdown passes in the first half to Cedrian Haywood and Koby Bretz.

Grand Island coach Jeff Tomlin said Westside just has a great team.

“They just got us with some fades with some elite athletes,” Tomlin said. “We were right there and they still made the plays. They have an elite quarterback who still puts the ball where it needs to go.

“They are just a good football team and they are No. 1 for a reason. They have a great offensive line.”

Curt Cubrich, with a run, and Parker Kotas, on a pass from Kolby Brown, finished up the scoring for the 9-0 Warriors.

Grand Island, which finished 4-5, got a field goal from Heider Alda Meba in the second quarter. It was set up by a 84-yard pass play from junior Kyten Fyke to Brandon Fox.