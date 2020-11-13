No. 1 Ord knocks off defending Class C-2 champion Oakland-Craig

Smith said the offensive line had a great game.

“Our big boys up front were making holes all night,” he said. “I can’t say how much I love and appreciate those guys. They do so much more than everyone knows.”

Ord advances to its second championship game appearance. It was the Class C-1 runner-up in 2018.

“Two years ago I don’t want to say was a surprise, but we got on a roll in the playoffs,” he said. “It was kind of an over-the-hump thing for the program. We went into that Aurora (championship) game, and we wanted to win. I don’t think any of our kids had a doubt in their mind that we were going to win that game, but Aurora was a little better than us, obviously.

“There were a lot of these kids that were part of that. A lot of these kids played on that team. Last year we had a really good team, but we have a really big group of seniors who are really good leaders for us.”

Ord will travel to No. 2 Archbishop Bergan on Friday after the Nebraska School Activities Association announced that the finals will be held at the home site of the higher-seeded team and not in Lincoln’s Memorial Stadium.

That’s fine with Wells, who said the Chants would play in a sandlot or wherever they are told to show up.

All that matters to them is they found a way to stand one win away from a state title.

