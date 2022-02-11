No. 1 Sunrise Christian tops No. 3 Link Academy

Sunrise Christian Academy (Kansas) responded to the challenge.
Facing undefeated and USA TODAY Super 25 No. 3-ranked Link Academy (Missouri), the No. 1 Buffaloes posted a 74-65 victory Friday night at Grand Island Central Catholic in a star-studded opening night for the 15th annual Heartland Hoops Classic.
“I’m truly really proud of our kids,” Sunrise Chrstian coach Luke Barnwell said. “To have one of the top teams in the country waiting for you with almost two weeks to prepare, it was kind of the perfect storm for us to maybe come out here and stub our toe. But man, our kids were locked in and ready to go.”
Duke signee and McDonald’s All-American Mark Mitchell led the way for the Buffaloes (22-1), scoring a game-high 23 points. The 6-foot-9 senior from Kansas City, Kansas, shot 9 of 11 from the floor and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.
“I was just taking what the defense gave me,” Mitchell said. “I was just going in the flow of the offense and doing what I could to help my team win.”
Mitchell scored 13 of his 23 points in the second half as Sunrise Christian shot 60.5% (26 of 43) from the field. After Link Academy cut its deficit to 46-44 with 2:08 remaining in the third quarter, Mitchell scored seven of his team’s points in a 10-0 run that gave the Buffaloes a 54-44 lead with 7:01 to play.
“Mark was phenomenal tonight,” Barnwell said. “He’s obviously outstanding with the ball in his hands — he’s really like a point guard — but what Mark did today probably better than he’s ever done before is he moved without the ball well.
“He cut at the right times, he moved without the ball and he made plays when the ball got into his hands. He makes it look very easy.”
Fellow McDonald’s All-American Gradey Dick, who is headed to Kansas, had 16 points and five assists to back Mitchell’s 23 points. Scotty Middleton added 13 points and Layden Blocker sparked Sunrise Christian off the bench with 11 points on 5 of 6 shooting.
Michigan signee Tarris Reed Jr. scored 22 points on 8 of 10 shooting for the Lions (26-1). Trey Green, who was 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and McDonald’s All-American Jordan Walsh, who is signed with Arkansas, scored 16 points apiece for Link Academy.
The Lions cut their deficit to six three different times in the game’s final 5:11, but couldn’t get any closer.
“That’s a championship team for you,” Link Academy coach Rodney Perry said of the Buffaloes. “We kept telling our guys, ‘They’ve been there before,’ and this is our first year in existence, so we’re still learning what Sunrise already knows.
“They made plays when they had to make plays. We would get right there, but they never wavered and made plays. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the country and we’re not.”
Barnwell said Sunrise Christian’s team unity was key.
“Our kids love each other and that’s really it,” Barnwell said. “Nobody goes in separate directions when adversity hits. We stay together, we don’t blame and we don’t accuse.
“When you have 13 guys, moving in one direction, you’re able to do good things.”
Mitchell agreed.
“Throughout the season, we’ve been in some tough games and some battles, so we’re experienced in that situation when teams get close,” Mitchell said. “We know that it’s a game of runs, so when the other team goes on a run, we just stay composed and do what we do.”
Outside of a win, Perry said Link Academy got all it could’ve hoped for in facing Sunrise Christian.
“This was great for us because we got to see exactly where we are and what we need to work on and what we need to improve at,” Perry said. “Our guys also showed that we’re one of the top teams in the country. Sunrise is the best team in the country, so this shows us that we have a chance to compete against anybody.
“It’s great that we had this opportunity now, so that we can get better and be moving forward and by the end of the year, play the way we need to be playing.”
Barnwell said he was impressed by Link Academy, which is in its first season competing on a national level. He hinted that he wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lions again in next month’s GEICO Nationals.
“Credit Link — they made some crazy-good plays to keep it tight,” Barnwell said. “It would seem like we’d have them at the breaking point a handful of times and the next thing you knew, you’d blink and it was 46-44.
“Great teams make you pay for mistakes and every mistake we made, Link made us pay. I’m assuming that won’t be the last we’ll see of them. They’re a really good basketball team.”