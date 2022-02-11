No. 1 Sunrise Christian tops No. 3 Link Academy

“They made plays when they had to make plays. We would get right there, but they never wavered and made plays. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the country and we’re not.”

Barnwell said Sunrise Christian’s team unity was key.

“Our kids love each other and that’s really it,” Barnwell said. “Nobody goes in separate directions when adversity hits. We stay together, we don’t blame and we don’t accuse.

“When you have 13 guys, moving in one direction, you’re able to do good things.”

Mitchell agreed.

“Throughout the season, we’ve been in some tough games and some battles, so we’re experienced in that situation when teams get close,” Mitchell said. “We know that it’s a game of runs, so when the other team goes on a run, we just stay composed and do what we do.”

Outside of a win, Perry said Link Academy got all it could’ve hoped for in facing Sunrise Christian.