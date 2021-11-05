No. 1 Thunderbirds fly past Islanders 52-20

Huffman credited assistant coach Wade McVey for making key defensive adjustments after Grannd Island’s first scoring drive.

“Not only did (Grand Island) spread it out, which we knew they were going to do, but then they hurried up and did it at the same time, which that’s just genius,” Huffman said. “We knew we had to get some pressure on the quarterback because (Fyfe) is a really good player. We adjusted some of the things that we thought were going to work and we asked the DBs to tighten up.”

Tomlin agreed that Bellevue West’s defensive adjustments were a key factor. Grand Island, which rushed 20 times for 66 yards, allowed four sacks as the Thunderbirds tightened their pass coverage.

“They pressed us hard with their corners and with some hard cover 2 — that maybe was a little bit of a factor,” Tomlin said. “They pressured us off the edge really hard, which we expected, and obviously Bellevue West’s defensive line was pretty stout. There wasn’t much room for us to run and when you’re forced to throw and they know you’re throwing, they can bring some pretty good kids off the edge and it’s hard to get them all blocked.”