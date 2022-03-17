 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 2 Lincoln Southwest shuts out Grand Island in season opener

Lincoln Southwest didn’t take long to live up to the preseason hype.

The Class A No. 6-rated Silver Hawks scored early and often during an 11-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both squads. The match was halted after one half due to a mercy rule.

Islanders coach Benny Hanaphy said his youthful team will chalk up the loss as a learning experience. Grand Island entered the season with just two seniors on its roster in forward Sage McCallum and goal keeper Haven Waterman.

“Before the game, we knew that we were a very young team — only two seniors — and that we were going to be inexperienced and we have a lot to learn,” Hanaphy said. “It was not going to be perfect. I didn’t think that it was going to be this imperfect, but the energy that they have together and the will that they have after talking to them following the game was positive.

“This is just a learning experience. This does not define our season.”

Southwest was playing short-handed as six varsity players were unavailable for coach Thomas Nettleton for the opener.

“I was just really proud of the way that they came together,” Nettleton said. “Good chemistry early on leads to good things later on and we’re just excited that there was a lot of unselfish play.”

Charley Kort, Aniya Seymore and Alex Kosmicki had two goals apiece for the Silver Hawks, who played with a stiff wind at their backs. Lily Milius, Kayla Hassler, Jillian Lane and Kenna Rathbun each scored a goal and Southwest also scored on a Grand Island own-goal in a match that was played in cold and wet conditions.

“I was also proud of the fact that they had to watch a (junior varsity) game with no rain and then stepped into warmups and it was coming down the entire time,” Nettleton said. “It felt almost like an English Premier League game — I prefer watching those games on Saturdays and Sundays on TV instead of standing in the elements — but I was really proud of our girls.”

Hanaphy said the combination of a wind disadvantage and the harsh conditions certainly didn’t help the underdog Islanders get off to a positive start.

“It was one of those things where you come up against a big wave at the beginning and it’s a lot for girls who have never played high school soccer before and were getting thrown in the deep end,” Hanaphy said. “Our schedule is tough, but the nice thing is that it’s somewhat downhill from here. We’ll take this experience, we’ll watch it on Hudl and we’ll fix some things that clearly need to be fixed.

“That was a top team that we played against and that experience will stand us in good stead as we get into the season and we get more familiar with our organization and our formation.”

While Hanaphy said Grand Island didn’t play up to its capabilities, he was pleased with the team’s attitude throughout the match and afterwards in the locker room.

“The body language was good, everyone was listening and there was an attitude that they wanted to fix it,” Hanaphy said. “There was no pointing fingers or blame. It was, ‘We’re in this together and let’s fix it,’ and that’s something we can work with as coaches.”

Grand Island Central Catholic aiming to repeat as C-2 champs

LINCOLN — Grand Island Central Catholic’s approach in the Class C-2 state championship game is perhaps best characterized by a quote from former Boston Celtics great and NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

“Concentration and mental toughness are the margins of victory,” Russell once said. As the Crusaders aim for their second consecutive state title, the words of the 12-time NBA all-star, who guided the Celtics to 11 league titles during his 13-year professional career, will be emphasized by GICC coach Tino Martinez.

“We have to maintain focus,” Martinez said. “It’s really about maintaining focus and not letting your mind get sped up like your body wants it to.”

The No. 4-rated Crusaders (24-3) will be making their third straight appearance in the C-2 championship as they try to claim the third state title in program history, having also won Class C-1 in 2000 and Class C-2 in 2021. Standing in the way will be top-rated Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (27-1) in a 4 p.m. tipoff Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Following Wednesday’s 58-47 semifinal victory over Amherst, GICC senior Marcus Lowry was already taking an approach that Russell would almost certainly approve of.

“You have to play well the whole game,” Lowry said. “You can’t take one quarter off or it will cost you in the end.”

With this year’s state-tournament format allowing the Crusaders the luxury of having a day off between games, Central Catholic senior Isaac Herbek said his focus was also on getting rest and diving into the scouting reports and game plan.

“I’ve enjoyed the new format because we get a chance to get our legs back under us a little bit,” Herbek said. “We also get an extra day of scout, so we’ll be better prepared than we would be in previous years.”

By reaching Nebraska high school basketball’s big stage at PBA for a third consecutive season, one might assume GICC has an experience edge. However, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family is back in a final for the third time in four years, winning Class D-1 championships in 2019 and 2021.

“Experience in venues like this is maybe important and we’ve been lucky enough to play in venues like this in the last number of seasons,” Martinez said. “That’s the hardest thing to adjust to is the venue and the different type of atmosphere.

“Hopefully, that kind of experience is good to us, but Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family has played in big games over the years as well.”

Six-foot-5 twin brothers Jacob Sjuts and Jason Sjuts lead the Bulldogs, averaging 15.1 points and 12 points per game, respectively, entering the tournament. Jacob Sjuts scored 19 points Wednesday as Humphrey/LHF avenged its only loss of the season with a 42-40 win over Norfolk Catholic.

Jacob Sjuts scored 16, Sage Frauendorfer had 14 points and Jason Sjuts tallied 11 points for the Bulldogs in their 55-52 overtime first-round win over Howells-Dodge on Monday.

GICC counters with three players who came to Lincoln averaging double figures in scoring in Lowry (16.3), Herbek (14.1) and six-foot-8 senior Gil Jengmer (11.2).

Jengmer led the Crusaders with 15 points in their 51-37 first-round win over Doniphan Trumbull, while Lowry had 14 points and Herbek scored 11. Against Amherst in the semis, it was Herbek pacing GICC with 21 points and Lowry added 19.

“It just feels great to be back here again,” Herbek said of the opportunity to end his high school career with back-to-back state championships. “This is what we expected going into this season.”

But like Herbek, Lowry said merely getting into position to repeat isn’t enough.

“There’s still one more game to win before we can feel satisfied,” Lowry said. “Our only goal is to win it — nothing less.”

