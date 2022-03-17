No. 2 Lincoln Southwest shuts out Grand Island in season opener

Lincoln Southwest didn’t take long to live up to the preseason hype.
The Class A No. 6-rated Silver Hawks scored early and often during an 11-0 victory over Grand Island Senior High Thursday night at Memorial Stadium in the season opener for both squads. The match was halted after one half due to a mercy rule.
Islanders coach Benny Hanaphy said his youthful team will chalk up the loss as a learning experience. Grand Island entered the season with just two seniors on its roster in forward Sage McCallum and goal keeper Haven Waterman.
“Before the game, we knew that we were a very young team — only two seniors — and that we were going to be inexperienced and we have a lot to learn,” Hanaphy said. “It was not going to be perfect. I didn’t think that it was going to be this imperfect, but the energy that they have together and the will that they have after talking to them following the game was positive.
“This is just a learning experience. This does not define our season.”
Southwest was playing short-handed as six varsity players were unavailable for coach Thomas Nettleton for the opener.
“I was just really proud of the way that they came together,” Nettleton said. “Good chemistry early on leads to good things later on and we’re just excited that there was a lot of unselfish play.”
Charley Kort, Aniya Seymore and Alex Kosmicki had two goals apiece for the Silver Hawks, who played with a stiff wind at their backs. Lily Milius, Kayla Hassler, Jillian Lane and Kenna Rathbun each scored a goal and Southwest also scored on a Grand Island own-goal in a match that was played in cold and wet conditions.
“I was also proud of the fact that they had to watch a (junior varsity) game with no rain and then stepped into warmups and it was coming down the entire time,” Nettleton said. “It felt almost like an English Premier League game — I prefer watching those games on Saturdays and Sundays on TV instead of standing in the elements — but I was really proud of our girls.”
Hanaphy said the combination of a wind disadvantage and the harsh conditions certainly didn’t help the underdog Islanders get off to a positive start.
“It was one of those things where you come up against a big wave at the beginning and it’s a lot for girls who have never played high school soccer before and were getting thrown in the deep end,” Hanaphy said. “Our schedule is tough, but the nice thing is that it’s somewhat downhill from here. We’ll take this experience, we’ll watch it on Hudl and we’ll fix some things that clearly need to be fixed.
“That was a top team that we played against and that experience will stand us in good stead as we get into the season and we get more familiar with our organization and our formation.”
While Hanaphy said Grand Island didn’t play up to its capabilities, he was pleased with the team’s attitude throughout the match and afterwards in the locker room.
“The body language was good, everyone was listening and there was an attitude that they wanted to fix it,” Hanaphy said. “There was no pointing fingers or blame. It was, ‘We’re in this together and let’s fix it,’ and that’s something we can work with as coaches.”