No. 2 Pierce pulls away from St. Paul

By Dale Miller
ST. PAUL – Class C-1 preseason No. 2-rated Pierce didn’t get the start it wanted in Friday’s season opener against No. 9 St. Paul.
But thanks to its depth and some big plays, Pierce certainly will take what happened over the final three quarters.
After spotting the Wildcats an early 13-0 lead, the Bluejays used four scoring plays of 50 yards or longer to roll to a 55-38 victory.
“I don’t know if anything turned it around,” Pierce coach Mark Brahmer said. “We just told the kids you’ve just got to keep your head up and we need to keep fighting. Football is – everybody knows it – four quarters.
“We knew that we had a little more depth than them, so we hoped that we wouldn’t get out to that kind of start and then in the long run we could wear them down. Obviously, we got off to a start we didn’t want getting down two scores, but we kept chipping away, chipping away.”
St. Paul scored on its first two possessions on a 26-yard run by Eli Larson and an 87-yard pass from Brenden Knapp to Tommy Wroblewski.
Pierce came up empty despite having first-and-goal at the 4-yard line in between those Wildcat TDs.
And the Bluejays appeared to come up empty for a third straight possession, but a shorter punt went off a Wildcat, and Pierce recovered.
That eventually led to a Tyler Race 3-yard score to cut the lead to 13-7 with 11:19 remaining in the first half, and the comeback was on.
“We jumped out really, really good, and then we had some mental mistakes that really hurt us in all facets of the game starting in special teams with the botched punt return,” St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said. “Then we had some penalties with some false starts, some first-game stuff. We had opportunities where we didn’t quite make the pass.”
The teams traded long scores when Michael Kruntorad raced off on a 73-yard score for Pierce and Larson answered with a 95-yard kickoff return.
But Pierce eventually went up 28-19 at the half. First Abram Scholting connected with Ritter Oesterich for a 50-yard pass.
Then the Bluejays appeared content to run out the clock after a holding penalty gave them a first-and-30 on their own 40-yard line. But Kruntorad went up the middle for a 50-yard score with 31 seconds left, part of his 192 yards on 15 carries.
“(Big plays) get you back into a ballgame pretty darn quick,” Brahmer said. “We needed a couple of those. Defensively, they’re pretty strong as well. They’re bigger and stronger up front than we are, but we were able to fortunately run a lot of bodies at them and keep coming at them. In the end, I think we kind of wore them down a little bit.”
Fuller said Pierce’s big plays seemed to come at the right times for the Bluejays.
“It was weird stuff like their dive play that went for 50 yards right up the middle,” he said. “That was us being misaligned on defense. When you don’t align properly, things like that are going to happen. That’s first-game stuff.
“We have to make sure that we improve more from week one to week two than the entire season. We have to fix those things. We can’t have those mental errors on basic technique stuff.”
Pierce kept St. Paul from getting back within one possession in the second half and finished the game with flare when Scholting returned an interception 99 yards with 26 seconds remaining.
Larson finished with 168 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries along with his kickoff return score, while Wroblewski had three catches for 173 yards and two long TDs.
“They’re a good football team,” Brahmer said. “They’re well-coached, and they do a lot of things. They’ve got two spectacular players – obviously they’ve got more than that, but (Wroblewski and Larson) are special, special players.”
