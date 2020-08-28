No. 2 Pierce pulls away from St. Paul

And the Bluejays appeared to come up empty for a third straight possession, but a shorter punt went off a Wildcat, and Pierce recovered.

That eventually led to a Tyler Race 3-yard score to cut the lead to 13-7 with 11:19 remaining in the first half, and the comeback was on.

“We jumped out really, really good, and then we had some mental mistakes that really hurt us in all facets of the game starting in special teams with the botched punt return,” St. Paul coach Rusty Fuller said. “Then we had some penalties with some false starts, some first-game stuff. We had opportunities where we didn’t quite make the pass.”

The teams traded long scores when Michael Kruntorad raced off on a 73-yard score for Pierce and Larson answered with a 95-yard kickoff return.

But Pierce eventually went up 28-19 at the half. First Abram Scholting connected with Ritter Oesterich for a 50-yard pass.

Then the Bluejays appeared content to run out the clock after a holding penalty gave them a first-and-30 on their own 40-yard line. But Kruntorad went up the middle for a 50-yard score with 31 seconds left, part of his 192 yards on 15 carries.