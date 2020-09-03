No. 2 St. Paul sweeps Ord

“We do have some older girls but not a lot of experience so I don’t think they knew what to expect,” she said. “But I think the girls found their flow and rhythm towards the end of the match.”

The Wildcats also used its balance to gain control. Sisters Josie and Jenna Jakubowski led the Wildcats with nine kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Poppert had 26 set assists, while the St. Paul offense had a 39-14 advantage in kills as well.

“Our balance was key for us. Olivia spread the ball around pretty well and gave our players chances to run some different stuff. We tipped more than what I wanted but we’re still training since it’s still pretty early in the season,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.

Nikie Nelson paced the Chants with six kills, while Kaidence added four. Abby Jacobs dished out 13 set assists for Ord. Koehn-Fairbanks feels Ord could be a team to watch out for later on in the season.

“They have a lot of girls back who are great athletes with talent. They are a big team in the middle with a good setter and a good libero,” he said. “I see them giving teams fits as the season goes on. I was really glad we were able to get the sweep tonight.”