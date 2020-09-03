No. 2 St. Paul sweeps Ord

ST. PAUL — St. Paul had its serving game going against Ord Thursday.
The Class C-1 No. 2-rated Wildcats (Omaha World-Herald) not only recorded eight ace serves, but they didn’t allow the Chants to do much on the offensive end during a 25-11, 25-14, 25-18 win.
“Our serving was really good tonight,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “We may not have gotten ace serves off of them but we kept them off the net quite a bit.”
That it did, especially in the first set. The Wildcats gave up only three kills, while Ord usually passed over freeballs which gave St. Paul easy attacks as it had 13 kills in the opening stanza.
St. Paul also had five ace serves in the early going in jumping out to a 15-2 lead.
Camryn Morgan served a 7-0 run in the second set for a 24-11 lead, as Ord survived three set points before Olivia Poppert had a kill for a 2-0 Wildcat advantage.
Then Poppert served a 5-0 run for a 15-10 advantage in the third as the Wildcats would slowly pull away. Ord hung tough in the third as well as it fought off three match points before a net violation ended the match.
Coach Riley (Callan) Smith, who played on Ord’s 2007 state championship team, felt the Chants were a little timid to start the match but played better as the match went on.
“We do have some older girls but not a lot of experience so I don’t think they knew what to expect,” she said. “But I think the girls found their flow and rhythm towards the end of the match.”
The Wildcats also used its balance to gain control. Sisters Josie and Jenna Jakubowski led the Wildcats with nine kills, while Teegan Hansel chipped in seven. Poppert had 26 set assists, while the St. Paul offense had a 39-14 advantage in kills as well.
“Our balance was key for us. Olivia spread the ball around pretty well and gave our players chances to run some different stuff. We tipped more than what I wanted but we’re still training since it’s still pretty early in the season,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
Nikie Nelson paced the Chants with six kills, while Kaidence added four. Abby Jacobs dished out 13 set assists for Ord. Koehn-Fairbanks feels Ord could be a team to watch out for later on in the season.
“They have a lot of girls back who are great athletes with talent. They are a big team in the middle with a good setter and a good libero,” he said. “I see them giving teams fits as the season goes on. I was really glad we were able to get the sweep tonight.”
Smith said she was encouraged with what she saw and feels the Chants will get better as the season goes along. Ord will be at the Wahoo Invite Saturday.
“We play good competition during the season and that will help us get better,” Smith said. “We’ll have Wahoo and Omaha Roncalli in our bracket so we’ll be seeing good teams right away there. We’ll see what we can do.”
St. Paul is at the Lexington Invite, which is also on Saturday.
