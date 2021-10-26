No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic takes C1-9 subdistrict over No. 6 St. Paul

Another reason for GICC’s play later on was its height. Chloe Cloud, a 6-2 senior, led the charge with 17 kills. GICC had 10 blocks on the night and got nine kills from Alyssa Wilson and Gracie Woods, a 6-0 junior, as well.

Carolyn Maser, a 6-0 sophomore, chipped in five kills and dished out 37 assists.

Jenna Jakubowski had the most success against the Crusader block as she had a match-high 25 kills, but 17 of those came in the first two sets.

“I thought their size really wore us down. We’re not used to seeing that kind of size. We tried to use the football tackling dummies trying to simulate that size in practice, but a dummy doesn’t deflect a ball to the corner once a ball is dug on top of the net like GICC did tonight,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Other than Jenna early on, our hitters really had a hard time hitting around that big block.”

Zavala said the Crusaders need to have that balance because of their size.

“We have to show that balance. We may have a good setter but there are times when our passes are all over the place,” she said. “All she has to do is put up a decent set to the hitters and they can deliver. That keep teams in check when you have that balance.