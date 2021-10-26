No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic takes C1-9 subdistrict over No. 6 St. Paul

It was a complete reversal from last year’s Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 final.
Last year, Grand Island Central Catholic got out to the early 2-0 sets advantage before St. Paul settled down and got its serving and passing game going to defeat the Crusaders in five.
This year, it was the No. 3 Crusaders who got better as the match went on, thanks to their serving and passing in the later stages of the match to defeat the No. 6 Wildcats 24-26, 25-21, 25-11, 25-13 Tuesday at Central Catholic High School.
GICC had to overcome five missed serves in the opening set, which saw the Wildcats turn a 24-22 deficit into a set one win. The Crusaders had four ace serves, but their serving did enough to get St. Paul scrambling on serve receive as the night went on.
“Our servers started hitting the spots where they needed to hit. And we quit missing. It’s hard to get momentum when you miss serves like we were early on,” GICC coach Sharon Zavala said.
Lucy Ghaifan, a 6-0 junior who had 11 kills and three blocks for the Crusaders, said it was a fun atmosphere to play in front of the home fans.
“This was a lot of fun and intense,” Ghaifan said. “We were nervous coming in but we got used to the surroundings, we were pumped and our fans helped us out.”
Another reason for GICC’s play later on was its height. Chloe Cloud, a 6-2 senior, led the charge with 17 kills. GICC had 10 blocks on the night and got nine kills from Alyssa Wilson and Gracie Woods, a 6-0 junior, as well.
Carolyn Maser, a 6-0 sophomore, chipped in five kills and dished out 37 assists.
Jenna Jakubowski had the most success against the Crusader block as she had a match-high 25 kills, but 17 of those came in the first two sets.
“I thought their size really wore us down. We’re not used to seeing that kind of size. We tried to use the football tackling dummies trying to simulate that size in practice, but a dummy doesn’t deflect a ball to the corner once a ball is dug on top of the net like GICC did tonight,” St. Paul coach Matt Koehn-Fairbanks said. “Other than Jenna early on, our hitters really had a hard time hitting around that big block.”
Zavala said the Crusaders need to have that balance because of their size.
“We have to show that balance. We may have a good setter but there are times when our passes are all over the place,” she said. “All she has to do is put up a decent set to the hitters and they can deliver. That keep teams in check when you have that balance.
“And most of the time, the taller team will have an advantage in a long match. We needed to use that.”
Jakubowski kept St. Paul in the match early on. She connected on three kills in the later stages of the first set, including her 10th on set point to give the Wildcats the early advantage.
She added four more early in the second set as St. Paul led 6-4.
But Cloud had seven kills in the second to help GICC get out to a 16-13 advantage.
The Crusaders got out to a 14-7 lead in the third. St. Paul got back to within 16-11 before the Crusaders dug out a Jakubowski shot and they sent the ball over that landed on the back line.
After that, Jenna Heidelk served the set’s final eight points, which ended on an ace serve to give GICC a 2-1 lead.
The Crusaders controlled the fourth as they jumped out to an 11-1 lead. Jakubowski connected on two kills and a block to cut the deficit to 12-7.
But a Ghaifan kill ended it as the Crusaders took the lead back out to 22-9. Wilson ended the match with an ace serve.
Clara Kunze added 11 kills, while Olivia Poppert dished out 42 assists for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats should be in a district final match for a chance to go to state tournament for the fifth time in six years on Saturday. Going into the night, St. Paul was sitting in ninth in the NSAA wild card standings at 44.7500.
The district final qualifiers are the 12 subdistrict winners then the next four teams in the wild card points standings.
Koehn-Fairbanks said he hopes the Wildcats can move on from the match with GICC and be ready to go on Saturday.
“Hopefully we can learn from this and be ready for Saturday if we make it. We’ve never gotten a wild card in any system that the NSAA has had over the years and hopefully the teams ahead of us can do their part and help us out,” Koehn-Fairbanks said.
As for the Crusaders, they will be at home on Saturday with the opponent and time to be determined for a trip to the state tournament. Zavala said she feels good going to into the substate match with a win.
“We have momentum and we’re going to be playing at home,” Zavala said. “I don’t know how the girls feel but I know I’ll love it. We don’t have to travel.”
Ghaifan said she can’t wait for Saturday to get here.
“I’m ready to play in it,” she said. “Hopefully we can play well and get to the state tournament.”