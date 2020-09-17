No. 3 Waverly, Whitney Lauenstein power past Northwest

Whenever Waverly needed a big play, Whitney Lauenstein was there to deliver.
The 6-foot-1 Nebraska volleyball commit recorded 20 kills to lift Class B No. 3 Waverly to a 25-15, 25-10, 25-20 victory over Northwest Thursday at Northwest High School.
Lauenstein had 13 kills in the opening two sets, then delivered four more during an 8-0 run in the third set.
“She’s so athletic and an amazing vertical,” Waverly coach Terri Neujahr said. “Another reporter told me that she might be the hardest attacker he has seen.”
But she had some help as well. Bekka Allick, another Nebraska commit, chipped in eight kills, while Bailey Jeffers added five. Karsen VanScoy led the serving with five aces. Setters Maddy Wells and Hannah Allick dished out 18 and eight assists, respectively.
Northwest had trouble when VanScoy was serving in the first two sets. She had three aces during a 6-0 run to give Waverly a 16-6 first set lead.
She then served a 7-0 run for a 10-3 lead. Lauenstein had four kills during that run to put Waverly in command in the set to take a 2-0 lead.
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders was impressed with Lauenstein as well with Waverly as a whole.
“She’s a good player that knows how to swing at the ball,” Harders said. “And they are overall a well-rounded team with great servers, especially VanScoy. We didn’t make the necessary adjustments offensively and defensively and they definitely took advantage of that.”
Harders added she didn’t feel her Vikings showed much emotion at the start of the match like they did during the Ogallala Triangular where they swept Ogallala and beat North Platte in three sets Tuesday.
“I didn’t think we played as excited as we should have from the start as I was hoping,” Harders said. “We came out flat and played flat. We never really changed that until the middle of the third set there.”
That was where Northwest started to show some fight after Waverly led 13-9.
After Ashlynn Brown delivered a kill, a Sophia McKinney ace serve started a 6-2 run. Ellie Apfel delivered two kills to help give Northwest a 17-15 lead. Later she delivered an ace serve for a 20-17 lead, which force Neujahr to take a timeout. Northwest was also helped by six Waverly hitting errors and three serving errors.
After the timeout, Bekka Allick had a termination, then Lauenstein had her four kills during the 8-0 run that gave Waverly the win.
Neujahr said she felt Waverly played crisp and showed some fight during the third set after Northwest took the lead.
“They really executed well,” she said. “Northwest started to play better in the third set and took the lead on us, but the girls found a way to get serious and get the job done. The girls are true competitors and they want to win. We played very well tonight.”
Macey Bosard led Northwest with nine kills, while Apfel and Brown chipped in six. McKinney had 11 digs and Kinzi Havranek delivered 23 assists.
Harders said Northwest just needs come out with energy at the start of the match next time it plays.
“We just need to come out, be ready to play and control what we can control on our side of the net,” Harders said.
Northwest plays at Kearney Monday.
Waverly 3, Northwest 0
Waverly (8-2) 25 25 25
Northwest (3-4) 15 10 20
WAVERLY (Kills-aces-block) — Karsen VanScoy 0-5-0, Emelia Rourke 0-0-0, Bailey Jeffers 5-0-2, Taylor Kudym 1-0-3, Mackenzie Soto 1-0-0, Hannah Allick 2-1-0, Whitney Lauenstein 20-1-0, Alexis Rohlfs 1-0-0, Maddy Wells 0-1-1, Kila Jordon 0-1-0, Bekka Allick 8-0-2.
NORTHWEST (Kills-aces-block) — Taylor Retzlaff 0-0-0, Sophia McKinney 0-1-0, Ashlynn Brown 6-0-0, Macey Bosard 9-0-0, Ellie Apfel 6-1-0, Chloe Mader 0-0-0, Grace Ottman 0-0-0, Claire Caspersen 3-0-0, Kinzi Havranek 1-2-0, Madolyn Clark 0-0-0.
SET ASSISTS — W: Wells 18, H. Allick 8, VanScoy 7. NW: Havranek 23, McKinney 1, Bosard 1, Apfel 1.
