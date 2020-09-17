No. 3 Waverly, Whitney Lauenstein power past Northwest

Harders added she didn’t feel her Vikings showed much emotion at the start of the match like they did during the Ogallala Triangular where they swept Ogallala and beat North Platte in three sets Tuesday.

“I didn’t think we played as excited as we should have from the start as I was hoping,” Harders said. “We came out flat and played flat. We never really changed that until the middle of the third set there.”

That was where Northwest started to show some fight after Waverly led 13-9.

After Ashlynn Brown delivered a kill, a Sophia McKinney ace serve started a 6-2 run. Ellie Apfel delivered two kills to help give Northwest a 17-15 lead. Later she delivered an ace serve for a 20-17 lead, which force Neujahr to take a timeout. Northwest was also helped by six Waverly hitting errors and three serving errors.

After the timeout, Bekka Allick had a termination, then Lauenstein had her four kills during the 8-0 run that gave Waverly the win.

Neujahr said she felt Waverly played crisp and showed some fight during the third set after Northwest took the lead.