No. 4 Crusaders sweep past No. 3 Kearney Catholic

The 5-10 sophomore sparked the comeback in the first set with five kills in one pass across the front row. In that time, GICC (16-1) cut the 9-point deficit to two, 22-20.

Kearney Catholic (16-3), meanwhile, couldn’t rediscover the spark. Four of its last five points came on service errors by the Crusaders.

“I always tell the kids we’re kind of known for comebacks so it’s kind of in their mind. They know they can do that,” Zavala said.

The comeback created momentum that carried over into the rest of the match.

Cloud came to life and finished with a team-high 16 kills and four blocks. Glade finished with 10 kills and Lucy Ghaifan had seven kills.

GICC also had 10 blocks, with Glade participating in four.

“They stopped us a few times and I think that we got a little tentative, then just started doing a lot of tip and roll shots and they covered it well,” Conner said. “When we got to the third set I thought maybe we’d start coming around again. but it seemed like there are a lot of little things we need to do to get better.”

Ashley Keck led the Stars with 10 kills and Ashlyn Wischmeier had seven.

“That’s a disappointing loss because I mean I just felt like we didn’t work as hard as I know that we can,” Conner said. “There were a lot of little thing that ... when we go over tape tomorrow we’re going to pinpoint the little things that we didn’t do that make a big difference.”