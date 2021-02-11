No. 4 Hastings St. Cecilia starts fast, never lets up against No. 3 GICC

“We just didn’t do it real well. We kind of played with deer in the headlights (looks). On a positive note, in the second half we made a few adjustments…and we did get a little better offensively.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Crusaders (18-2) missed their first eight shots before Carolyn Maser scored with 2:30 left in the first quarter.

And things didn’t get better for GICC until after halftime. It went scoreless in the second quarter, going 0-for-5 from the floor with 10 turnovers to fall behind 25-7.

The Crusaders have been a post-oriented offense in recent weeks, but St. Cecilia (19-2) was able to match up inside against GICC’s 6-foot-2 Chloe Cloud and 6-0 Lucy Ghaifan thanks to Kirkegaard (6-2) and Hamburger (5-11).

“I thought it was a pretty even match between Cloud and Ghaifan and our two down there,” Berndt said. “There haven’t been many times this year when our two have seen eye-to-eye with somebody. I thought that was probably going to be the key to the game, that battle there on the blocks.

“That’s a big part of their offense, and it has been the last five games watching them. Teams know that Katharine and Addie are double-digit scorers themselves, so that’s a big part of it.”