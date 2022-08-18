No. 5 Lincoln East sweeps Grand Island Senior High in season opener

In the second game of Grand Island Senior High’s doubleheader against Class A No. 5 Lincoln East, the Islanders’ started out strong.

The Spartans had taken a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on a Kooper Barnes RBI fly out to left field but Grand Island came back on the other side and took a 3-1 lead on a Jaidyn Walford 3-RBI double ripped to the fence in the right field gap.

The Spartans slowly retook the lead but in the bottom of the fourth, the Islanders’ Kiera Wolfe scored on an error, and the game was knotted at 4-all. It seemed Grand Island had momentum and then in the blink of an eye, it was gone.

Lincoln East’s Sydney Walz crushed a ball over the fence at center field for an RBI home run in the top of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead. The Spartans scored four runs in the inning and coasted from there, winning 10-6 over Grand Island on Thursday at Veteran’s Memorial Park.

“I was happy how we came out and competed in the second game,” Grand Island coach Scott Galusha said. “We made some better adjustments at the plate. We pitched the ball well enough to win.

East coach Lance Kingery was happy to leave town with the two wins but knows his team has to clean up their play moving forward.

“We weren’t perfect by any stretch,” Kingery said. “I’ve known coach Galusha for a very long time. He and I both got started at the beginning of this thing. I know when his kids are going to play, they’re going to play to the end, and they took advantage of our mistakes. We were deep enough offensively and our pitching was good tonight, but we’ve got a long way to go.”

Grand Island’s Braelyn Sindelar picked up the loss on the mound. Sindelar threw no strikeouts or walks but allowed six hits and five runs in her two innings.

At the plate, the Islanders were led by Jaidyn Walford, who hit the three-RBI double. Walford was one of five Islanders each recorded one hit.

In the first game, East won 9-0 over Grand Island in five innings via the run-rule.

The Islanders’ defense had two outs on the board in the top of the first and looked like they would come out clean. However, two outfielders collided on a fly ball hit by Barnes and a run came home on the error.

In the bottom of the first, Grand Island had three runners on base on a Sindelar single, a Briannah Kutschkau walk and a Adriana Cabello single. But with two outs on the board, the next batter struck out, leaving them stranded.

Grand Island was unable to finish innings well throughout the game and in the end, they weren’t able to get anything going.

“We had a couple of chances early in that first game and those went by the wayside,” Galusha said. “It can happen against a good team but then we kind of folded our heads and that’s not acceptable.

“It didn’t go quite like we hoped. We’ve got a team that needs to learn how to win. When my friends and colleagues asked all day, ‘How are they going to play?’, I said we’re going to compete but let’s see how we react when we get punched in the face. We didn’t react very well today.”

Jordan Bussey picked up the win for East, throwing 10 strikeouts and two walks in the five innings.

Kingery said her play was nothing new.

“She’s a returning all-state pitcher,” Kingery said. “She expects herself to be in charge and dictate the pace of the game.”

Grand Island will head to Norfolk on Saturday for a doubleheader. Galusha said his team will get back to work in tomorrow’s practice.

“All in all, I thought we could get one tonight so I’m disappointed and hopefully they’re disappointed,” Galusha said. “That’s a really good team. …He’s got a good program over there. We didn’t get any cupcakes to start with and there aren’t any in Class A.”