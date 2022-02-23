No. 5-rated Adams Central rallies past No. 10 Northwest in B-6 final

“That was the turning point — it happened really fast,” Moerer said. “It went from a one-point game to a two-possession game and it was all down on that end. At the end of the day, you’ve got to check out and you’ve got to get those rebounds.

“Credit Adams Central for battling on the boards.”

The Vikings’ shooting went cold in the fourth quarter as they hit just 2 of 13 field-goal attempts. After making 7 of its first 12 3-point tries, Northwest was 2 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half.

“(Northwest) hit some really tough shots in the first half and I just felt like, defensively, we were still in really good position most of the time,” Smith said. “Odds were they weren’t going to continue to make those tough shots all game long, so we just stayed the course — didn’t change much as far as what we were doing, defensively.”

Meanwhile, Adams Central was 14 of 27 shooting after halftime.

“In the second half, we were really, really patient on the offensive end,” Smith said. “We kind of picked and choosed what we wanted and everything was really clean and we just finished better.