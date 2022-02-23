No. 5-rated Adams Central rallies past No. 10 Northwest in B-6 final

HASTINGS — Despite two teams essentially just playing for improved seeding in their respective district finals, Wednesday night’s Class B, Subdistrict 6 championship had a win-or-go-home feel.
No. 5-rated Adams Central used a big closing charge to rally past No. 10 Northwest 69-56. Playing on their home floor, the Patriots gained their first lead with 1:28 to play in the third quarter and outscored the Vikings 32-13 over the final 11:37 to earn the No. 4 seed in the district finals where they will host No. 13 seed Platteview.
“Look, it was two pretty darn good basketball teams, throwing haymakers at each other,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “We talked with (Adams Central) Coach (Evan) Smith after the game and we said that was a state-tournament atmosphere — a state-tournament feel and tempo.”
The game’s intensity was evident when Adams Central’s Kylie Lancaster chipped off part of a tooth after hitting the floor in a battle for a loose ball with 1:32 remaining in the second quarter. Lancaster was examined, put in a mouthguard and returned to action in the second half.
“Obviously, you’re concerned about it, but luckily we found the chipped off tooth,” Smith said. “I think she’ll be OK. She’s a rodeo girl — she’s a little tougher than most kids.
“It was good that she came back and she’s in good spirits about it.”
The Patriots previously defeated Northwest 56-43 back on Jan. 21 in Grand Island. But even with an identical 13-point margin in the loss, Moerer said the Vikings were much more competitive against Adams Central this time around.
“Two totally different ballgames,” Moerer said. “This was a great effort from our girls. We pushed them as hard as we could push them.”
The Vikings got off to an ideal start, hitting five 3-pointers in the first 6:04, and led 19-13 after the first quarter.
Rylie Rice fueled Northwest’s early surge, scoring 17 of her game-high 29 points in the first half to help her team lead 34-29 at the intermission. The 5-foot-9 senior sank five of her first six 3-point attempts and finished 7 of 14 from beyond the arc.
“We felt like we had a pretty good plan coming in and we did execute really well, especially early,” Moerer said. “We started running some more 1-4 high sets, just kind of trying to spread teams out a little bit because we don’t have a ton of height.”
“Against a team like Adams Central that seems like they’re all 6-footers, that plays to our strength.”
Adams Central guard Libby Trausch, who has committed to join Rice to play collegiately at Doane next season, countered with 27 points on 9 of 12 shooting from the floor. Trausch was 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
“Those two definitely fed off each other tonight,” Smith said of Trausch and Rice. “Libby, probably more so than any other night, I felt like she stepped into her shot. Everything looked super clean and just was smooth.
“Then, that opens the way to get to the hoop and she did a good job of that as well.”
The Patriots were playing without senior starter Brianna Stroh due to illness, but regained a starter in 6-3 junior post Rachel Goodon for the B-6 final. Goodon, who sat out Monday’s subdistrict semifinal win over Aurora due to a foot injury, had 17 points and 11 rebounds, including seven of Adams Central’s 15 offensive boards.
Rebounding proved to be key as the Patriots enjoyed a 37-28 advantage on the boards. Megyn Scott had 10 points and eight rebounds, while Lauryn Scott grabbed 10 rebounds and had six assists for Adams Central.
Leading 48-47, the Patriots had what amounted as a four-point possession thanks to two offensive rebounds after missed free throws. That was part of an 8-0 run that turned Northwest’s 47-44 lead into Adams Central’s 52-47 advantage with 6:48 remaining.
“That was the turning point — it happened really fast,” Moerer said. “It went from a one-point game to a two-possession game and it was all down on that end. At the end of the day, you’ve got to check out and you’ve got to get those rebounds.
“Credit Adams Central for battling on the boards.”
The Vikings’ shooting went cold in the fourth quarter as they hit just 2 of 13 field-goal attempts. After making 7 of its first 12 3-point tries, Northwest was 2 of 12 from beyond the arc in the second half.
“(Northwest) hit some really tough shots in the first half and I just felt like, defensively, we were still in really good position most of the time,” Smith said. “Odds were they weren’t going to continue to make those tough shots all game long, so we just stayed the course — didn’t change much as far as what we were doing, defensively.”
Meanwhile, Adams Central was 14 of 27 shooting after halftime.
“In the second half, we were really, really patient on the offensive end,” Smith said. “We kind of picked and choosed what we wanted and everything was really clean and we just finished better.
“(Northwest) got tired, I thought, there in the third quarter and started taking some tougher shots — maybe not in rhythm — and that really helped us.”
Up next for Northwest is a district final to be played on either Friday or next Tuesday. The Vikings will be the 11th seed and play at No. 6-seeded York — a team Moerer’s squad beat 47-34 in the Central Conference Tournament championship game on Jan. 29 at Seward.
“This time of the year, it’s always about matchups,” Moerer said prior to learning Northwest’s district opponent. “That will dictate what we do for our gameplan, but the progress we’ve made over the past month has been pretty remarkable.”