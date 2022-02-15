No. 5 St. Paul, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic easily advance to set up showdown in C1-9 final

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Obviously, GICC’s size is going to be a factor and their outside shooters are good — Alyssa Wilson is a tremendous shooter out there and you have to know where she is at all times because you just can’t let her get going,” Peters said. “GICC is a tough team to match up with because they go inside-out well and they’ve got those big bodies, who can shoot it as well.

“We’re going to have our work cut out for us. We’ve just got to hope we can catch them on a night where we can do some things and play well.”

GICC 68, Central City 19

Top-rated Grand Island Central Catholic advanced to the finals of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament Tuesday with a 68-19 home-court win against Central City.

The Crusaders (18-5) registered their third-highest scoring output of the season, despite resting starting point guard Jenna Heidelk. GICC’s starting lineup became even more depleted with 1:49 left in the first quarter when senior Chloe Cloud was poked in the eye and didn’t return to action.

GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said he expects both Heidelk and Cloud to be available for Thursday’s subdistrict final against St. Paul.