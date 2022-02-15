No. 5 St. Paul, No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic easily advance to set up showdown in C1-9 final

With a potential top-five clash against Grand Island Central Catholic looming, St. Paul never lost focus on the task at hand in Tuesday’s Class C-1, Subdistrict 9 semifinals.
The Wildcats raced to a 23-3 lead early in the second quarter and carried on for a 51-21 victory over Doniphan-Trumbull at Central Catholic High School. The win set up a marquee matchup in Thursday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict final as No. 4-rated St. Paul (20-3) will face No. 1 GICC (18-5).
Despite both teams going scoreless for nearly 2 1/2 minutes to start the contest, Wildcats coach Rick Peters said he was pleased with his team’s overall intensity level against the Cardinals.
“Tonight was just one of those nights where I thought both teams were pretty sloppy for the first two minutes and that happens sometimes when you get a game like this,” said Peters, whose team beat the Cardinals 47-28 back on Dec. 4 at St. Paul. “The girls had played Doniphan-Trumbull before and Doniphan is young. They’ve got to live and die by the outside shot and they just couldn’t hit one tonight.”
Doniphan-Trumbull shot 20.9% (9 of 43) from the floor, including going 3 of 19 (15.8%) from 3-point range. The Cardinals (7-14), who were led by Madison Osler’s six points off the bench, had just one field goal in the game’s first 10:44 and committed 25 turnovers.
“Defensively, when we get in our 1-3-1 (zone), we’re pretty active in that and we’ve got long arms all the way across, so that’s important,” Peters said. “Gracie Mudloff always creates a little havoc out on the point of that 1-3-1 and that’s why we like it so well.
“It’s no secret — that’s one of our defenses, but we can buckle down and play man-to-man, too. That’s what I like about this team is that we have some versatility.”
Olivia Poppert finished with game-high totals in points (22) and rebounds (10), shooting 10 of 19 from the floor, to lead St. Paul. The 6-foot-1 senior scored 16 points in the second and third quarters combined as the Wildcats built a 39-7 lead with 2:27 remaining in the third.
“If you can get the ball in the middle to Olivia, she’ll either make a good pass or she can drive to the hoop — she’s very capable of that, obviously,” Peters said. “We need to be aggressive from that position and she does a good job of that.
“What I thought Olivia did really well tonight was that even when she did miss, she’d go get the rebound. She does a really good job on the boards.”
Six of Poppert’s 10 rebounds came on the offensive end.
Although St. Paul and GICC haven’t played this season, Peters said the teams are very familiar with each other.
“Obviously, GICC’s size is going to be a factor and their outside shooters are good — Alyssa Wilson is a tremendous shooter out there and you have to know where she is at all times because you just can’t let her get going,” Peters said. “GICC is a tough team to match up with because they go inside-out well and they’ve got those big bodies, who can shoot it as well.
“We’re going to have our work cut out for us. We’ve just got to hope we can catch them on a night where we can do some things and play well.”
GICC 68, Central City 19
Top-rated Grand Island Central Catholic advanced to the finals of the C1-9 subdistrict tournament Tuesday with a 68-19 home-court win against Central City.
The Crusaders (18-5) registered their third-highest scoring output of the season, despite resting starting point guard Jenna Heidelk. GICC’s starting lineup became even more depleted with 1:49 left in the first quarter when senior Chloe Cloud was poked in the eye and didn’t return to action.
GICC coach Kevin Mayfield said he expects both Heidelk and Cloud to be available for Thursday’s subdistrict final against St. Paul.
“Chloe probably could’ve come back in and played, but we felt it was smart to just not take a chance with her,” Mayfield said. “Jenna’s back has been bothering her a little bit, but she also could’ve played tonight. It’s just a situation where we’ve got good backups and we thought that if we could give her that extra rest, that would be ideal.”
Gracie Woods scored 11 points, Alyssa Wilson had nine points and Lucy Ghaifan finished with nine points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots for the Crusaders. Carolyn Maser added eight points and five rebounds off the bench for GICC, which shot 10 of 21 on 3-point attempts with six different players scoring from deep.
All 12 Crusaders who took the court reached the scoring column, including freshman guard Bryndal Moody who started in place of Heidelk and finished with four assists.
“It was just a nice team effort for all our younger girls,” Mayfield said.
Jerzie Schindler scored nine points for Central City (1-23). The Bison were limited to 30.4% shooting (7 of 23) and committed 26 turnovers.
Looking ahead to Thursday, Mayfield said the Crusaders will need to play well to get past St. Paul.
“I’ve seen them a couple of times in person and have, obviously, watched some tape,” Mayfield said. “It should be a good one. We’ll see what happens.”