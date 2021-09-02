No. 6 Nebraska Christian wins twice at Hearltand Lutheran quad

The play during the Heartland Lutheran quad might not looked pretty in the eyes of Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schrieber.
But the Class D-1 No. 6 Eagles found a way to win a pair of matches and stay undefeated on the young season.
Nebraska Christian opened with a 25-12, 25-10 win over Palmer 25-12, 25-10, but had to overcome some errors to defeat Heartland Lutheran 25-13, 25-17.
The Eagles (4-0) committed 17 hitting errors and had five service errors, even though they still had seven ace serves in the match.
“We just weren’t consistent against Heartland Lutheran but we did enough to get the job done which I was pleased about,” Schreiber said. “The girls still had fun doing it but it was a mental thing for some of the girls and we need to get past that.”
But Nebraska Christian still had a balanced attack against the Red Hornets.
Shelby McHargue led the way with seven kills, while Reghan Flynn added five kills and four ace serves and Molly Griess chipped in four. Ali Bruning dished out 17 assists.
“We have a lot of hitters who are capable of putting the ball down for us,” Schreiber said. “When you have those options, it makes it a lot easier for Ali.”
Heartland Lutheran coach Connie Hiegel said that balance make it difficult for the Red Hornets.
“It seemed like they were attacking from all over at times,” she said. “They are a great team with great servers and good ball control and they made it tough for our blockers and defenders.”
After Nebraska Christian easily claimed the first set, Heartland Lutheran hung around after Flynn delivered a 6-0 run with four ace serves for a 10-4 lead. The Red Hornets countered with an 8-3 run with Brynn Saddler delivering an ace serve to cut the deficit to 13-11.
But after an Eagle timemout, they found their groove with a 10-4 run with McHargue pounding down three straight kills to push the lead back up to 23-15.
Maggie Bexten led the Red Hornets with three kills, while Kiki Nyanok added two.
“I thought we handled their serves pretty well and made them work to get their points, especially in the second set,” Hiegel said. “And we made them use a timeout after we got them rattled a little bit.”
Schreiber credited Heartland Lutheran for its play.
“Heartland Lutheran made us work to get our points and they made great swings from out of system balls and they played great defense,” she said.
The Eagles had little trouble with Palmer in their first match as they had 13 ace serves with Griess delivering six.
She joined Sidney and Shelby McHargue as the leading attacker with four kills each. Bruning delivered 14 assists in the win.
Joslynn Donehy led Palmer with three kills.
Heartland Lutheran (3-3) opened the night with a 25-12, 25-5 win over St. Edward.
The Red Hornets delivered 16 ace serves in the match with Hannah Weaver, Carly Niemoth and Nyanok all delivering four. Bexten led Heartland Lutheran with four kills.
“We really put together some strong, confident serves against St. Edward,” Hiegel said.
Hiegel said she was pleased with how the night went, especially since it was senior night and the last home match of the season for the Red Hornets, who travel to the Riverside triangular Tuesday.
“It was great for the seniors, even though senior night was this early in the season, but that’s how things go,” she said.
Palmer won the other match in the quad, delivering 17 ace serves during a 25-13, 25-13 win over St. Edward. Morgan Earl had five ace serves, while Joslynn Donehy led the Tigers (3-5) with six kills, ace serves and two blocks. Savannah Glause had four ace serve and nine assists.
Heartland Lutheran Quad
Scores