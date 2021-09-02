No. 6 Nebraska Christian wins twice at Heartland Lutheran quad

The play during the Heartland Lutheran quad might not looked pretty in the eyes of Nebraska Christian coach Amy Schrieber.

But the Class D-1 No. 6 Eagles found a way to win a pair of matches and stay undefeated on the young season.

Nebraska Christian opened with a 25-12, 25-10 win over Palmer 25-12, 25-10, but had to overcome some errors to defeat Heartland Lutheran 25-13, 25-17.

The Eagles (4-0) committed 17 hitting errors and had five service errors, even though they still had seven ace serves in the match.

“We just weren’t consistent against Heartland Lutheran but we did enough to get the job done which I was pleased about,” Schreiber said. “The girls still had fun doing it but it was a mental thing for some of the girls and we need to get past that.”

But Nebraska Christian still had a balanced attack against the Red Hornets.

Shelby McHargue led the way with seven kills, while Reghan Flynn added five kills and four ace serves and Molly Griess chipped in four. Ali Bruning dished out 17 assists.

“We have a lot of hitters who are capable of putting the ball down for us,” Schreiber said. “When you have those options, it makes it a lot easier for Ali.”