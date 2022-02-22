No. 8 Amherst tops No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull, moves on to face No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic

“Tayje really kind of makes our team go. We trust him to do things and our guys did a good job of finding him … and he made shots.”

The Broncos led 30-16 at halftime, shooting 57.9% (11 of 19) with six 3-pointers. Amherst cooled off significantly in the second half, making just 3 of 16 field-goal attempts, helping the Cardinals cut their deficit to 44-35 on two Jaden Williams free throws with 29.6 seconds to play.

However, Doniphan-Trumbull’s shooting woes proved to be too much to overcome as it scored a season-low 35 points. The Cardinals were 0 of 9 from the floor in the third quarter and were outscored 7-2 as Amherst took a 37-18 lead to the fourth.

“We made adjustments at halftime and thought we did a better job, allowing seven points, but when you turn around and score two, it’s hard to cut into a (lead),” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “Amherst is a very good team. We did not hit a bunch of shots tonight and that’s the game of basketball. Sometimes, it doesn’t go in.”

Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with 13 points. Williams added nine for Doniphan-Trumbull, which shot 28.6% (12 of 42) from the field.