No. 8 Amherst tops No. 3 Doniphan-Trumbull, moves on to face No. 5 Grand Island Central Catholic

No. 3-rated Doniphan-Trumbull will need to rely on a wild-card bid to reach a district final as the Cardinals were bounced from the Class C-2, Subdistrict 10 tournament with a 45-35 loss to Amherst Tuesday night at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.
The No. 8 Broncos rode a hot start and a 22-point scoring performance by Tayje Hadwiger to reach Thursday’s 7 p.m. subdistrict final against the No. 5-rated and top-seeded Crusaders.
“The first quarter has been one of our best quarters throughout the whole year,” Amherst coach Eric Rippen said. “If we were going to come here and get it done, we knew we were going to have to have a big first quarter, offensively.”
Amherst (21-3) hit 7 of 12 shots from the floor and led 17-10 after the first quarter against the Cardinals (20-3). The Broncos then opened the second quarter with an 8-0 run to pull ahead 25-10 on Hadwinger’s 3-pointer with 4:33 left before halftime.
Hadwiger connected on his first seven shots from the floor, including three 3-pointers. The 6-foot-4 sophomore finished 8 of 11 shooting on the night.
“Tonight, I think everyone realized the player Tayje can be and he’s only a sophomore,” Rippen said. “He dislocated his hip the first week of practice in football, so he had to miss the whole football season and miss the start of practices in basketball, so he’s still probably only at 80-85%.
“Tayje really kind of makes our team go. We trust him to do things and our guys did a good job of finding him … and he made shots.”
The Broncos led 30-16 at halftime, shooting 57.9% (11 of 19) with six 3-pointers. Amherst cooled off significantly in the second half, making just 3 of 16 field-goal attempts, helping the Cardinals cut their deficit to 44-35 on two Jaden Williams free throws with 29.6 seconds to play.
However, Doniphan-Trumbull’s shooting woes proved to be too much to overcome as it scored a season-low 35 points. The Cardinals were 0 of 9 from the floor in the third quarter and were outscored 7-2 as Amherst took a 37-18 lead to the fourth.
“We made adjustments at halftime and thought we did a better job, allowing seven points, but when you turn around and score two, it’s hard to cut into a (lead),” Doniphan-Trumbull coach Kelan Buhr said. “Amherst is a very good team. We did not hit a bunch of shots tonight and that’s the game of basketball. Sometimes, it doesn’t go in.”
Ethan Smith led the Cardinals with 13 points. Williams added nine for Doniphan-Trumbull, which shot 28.6% (12 of 42) from the field.
“They’re a little bit longer than us and that made it tough around the rim,” Buhr said. “I feel like we left a bunch of points out there in the first half and I feel like we gave up too many good looks.”
Rippen said the way the Broncos played in their 1-3-1 zone defense in the second half was the key to victory.
“We just held a team that averages in the upper 50s to 35 points. I think our zone kind of frustrated them in that second half,” Rippen said. “Man to man, (Doniphan-Trumbull) is tough to guard, going downhill and getting into the paint — that’s what they want to do.
“I thought our guys did a really good job of stopping them and not leaving their feet once they got into the paint.”
Doniphan-Trumbull entered the postseason second in the Class C-2 wild-card standings.
“We know that we’re in a good spot and, thankfully, with the sub-state system, we’ll have another chance to punch our ticket to Lincoln,” Buhr said. “We’re going to take this game and learn from it. It’s only our third loss of the year, but every time we’ve lost, we’ve learned something about ourselves.
“We’re going to get a second chance — thank goodness — and hopefully our kids make the most of it.”
GICC 57, Arcadia/Loup City 37
Fifth-rated Grand Island Central Catholic used a strong defensive performance to overcome a sub-par shooting night during a 57-37 victory over Arcadia-Loup City in Tuesday’s first C2-10 Subdistrict 10 semifinal.
The Crusaders shot 35.6% from the floor (16 of 45) and were 3 of 21 from 3-point range.
“We got a lot of good shots, (but) we didn’t knock them down,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said. “They were open shots — good shots — but they didn’t fall for us. We did a little better job in the second half of getting the ball into the paint.
“We guarded the ball well and rebounded well, so whenever you do that, you have a chance. During the time that we were having difficulty getting our offense going, our defense helped us get through that.”
Isaac Herbek scored a game-high 18 points to lead GICC (20-3). Gil Jengmer added 13 points, seven rebounds and four blocked shots, while Marcus Lowry finished with 11 points, seven boards and four assists for the Crusaders.
Hayden Griffith scored 13 points to lead the Rebels (7-17), who commited 14 of their 19 turnovers in the first half as GICC took a 28-14 lead into the intermission.
“At halftime, we had 14 turnovers forced and only 28 points — that’s not a good statistic for us — so I thought (Arcadia/Loup City) weathered that in the first half well,” said Martinez, whose team opened the third quarter with a 12-1 scoring blitz to lead 40-15. “In the second half, we were able to pull away from them a little bit. Our kids did a good job of continually putting pressure on them.”
Central Catholic advanced to play No. 8-rated Amherst in Thursday’s C2-10 final at GICC. Despite being fifth in the wild-card standings entering the night, Martinez said his team doesn’t want to leave anything up to chance.
“We haven’t even talked about the wild card,” Martinez said. “I’m sure our kids know about it, but we just need to do the things that we do to put ourselves in a good situation to make it to the district finals.
“I don’t think we can rely on anything, wild card points-wise. All year long, we have approached it as if every game is a state-tournament game.”