Norfolk Catholic runs through Ord’s defense, wins 35-14

ORD — It was the Karter Kerkman show Friday night in Ord.

In a game between the top two teams in Class C-2, No. 1 Norfolk Catholic created a little separation at the top of the standings behind Kerkman and their offensive line.

Kerkman ran for over 100 yards in the first half and four touchdowns, leading to a 28-7 halftime lead over No. 2 Ord. And when the Knights scored another touchdown with 11:06 to go in the fourth quarter on a Carter Janssen 52-yd pass to Mason Timmerman, it was a back-breaker for Ord.

Norfolk Catholic began putting in their reserves and coasted the rest of the way to a 35-14 win, putting the rest of Class C-2 on notice.

“I thought we played good football tonight,” Norfolk Catholic coach Jeff Bellar said. “We were good offensively in the first half. We had the ball four times and scored four touchdowns. They answered, and I thought they would. I think they’re very well coached and have some very dynamic players, led by their quarterback who has you on your heels the whole night when he’s out there.

“They had a good drive, hit some plays and scored, but we didn’t panic. We answered and took a commanding lead into halftime. We told our kids ‘let’s take charge in the third’, and we did that.”

Kerkman’s first touchdown was up the gut of the defense for a 1-yard score with 7:20 to go in the first.

Ord answered with a Dylan Hurlburt 12-yard pass to Blake Hinrichs to tie the game at 7-all with 4:20 to go in the first but Kerkman ran in for another just before the quarter ended, this time for 44 yards down the right sideline.

The Chanticleers were driving down the field again early in the second quarter, before their offense stalled out in Knights territory, and they had a turnover on downs. Ord Coach Nate Wells said a receiver ran the wrong route, which led to the Hurlburt incompletion.

“They (Norfolk Catholic) played an excellent game,” Wells said. “I thought our kids were super physical, and I was really happy about that. It was a really physical football game. We didn’t execute at times and part of that was due to them and part of that is due to the physical nature of football. Sometimes when it’s physical, you get tired and make mistakes. I thought we had a little bit of that today.”

Kerkman went on to run for an 18-yard touchdown and another 1-yard touchdown in the second quarter.

He finished with 128 on 22 carries. Janssen finished 7-for-12 with 103 yards and the touchdown.

As for Ord, they were without their leading running back Aidan Ryschon, who missed the game with a knee injury. His replacement, Trent McCain, ran for 56 yards on 14 carries.

Hurlburt threw for 81 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions, going 6-of-19 passing. He ran for 82 yards and the touchdown and on 13 rushes.

Ord (1-1) will have to be ready for another top Northeast Nebraska team as they take on No. 3 Battle Creek next week on the road.

“We’re just going to continue to get better from this,” Wells said. “We have to continue to get healthy, and that’s a big part of this. Our kids are resilient, and they’re going to come back to work on Monday. They’re going to work their butts off to get better.”

Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 14

Norfolk Catholic; 14; 14; 7; 0—35

Ord; 7; 0; 0; 7—14

First Quarter

NC—Karter Kerkman 1 run (Max Hammond PAT good), 7:20.

ORD—Dylan Hurlburt 12 pass to Blake Hinrichs (Talan Bruha PAT good), 4:50.

NC—Karter Kerkman 44 run (Max Hammond PAT good), :46.

Second Quarter

NC—Karter Kerkman 18 run (Max Hammond PAT good), 5:27.

NC—Karter Kerkman 1 run (Max Hammond PAT good), :20.

Fourth Quarter

NC—Carter Janssen 52 pass to Mason Timmerman (Max Hammond, PAT good), 11:06.

ORD—Dylan Hurlburt 20 run (Talan Bruha PAT good), 5:37.