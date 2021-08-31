Norfolk tops Islanders in four sets

Norfolk made the plays when it needed to, and Grand Island Senior High didn’t.
The Panthers went on late runs in each of the sets that they won to help them come away with a 21-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23 victory over the Islanders Tuesday at Senior High.
Norfolk broke a 22-all tie with a 3-1 run in the second, broke an 18-all tie with a 7-4 run in the third and had a key 5-1 run in the fourth in getting the win.
Panther coach David Hepner, who is in his first year at Norfolk after serving as the Hastings coach for 14 years, said the Panthers won the close sets, which was something they had a hard time doing last year.
“I guess they lost every single one of those last year and this year they are winning all of those,” Hepner said. “The kids really battled and kept swinging away tonight. It was a match that could have gone either way.”
And it was the opposite for the Islanders as they made a few key errors at the wrong times. They had 20 hitting errors in the match, including five in a key stretch during the final moments of the match.
“It seems like we’re making hitting or service errors at the wrong times when we’re just trying to win in the clutch and win those key points. We just didn’t do that tonight,” Grand Island coach Marcus Ehrke said.
Freshman Tia Traudt made her Grand Island debut as she connected with seven of her team-high 18 kills in the opening set, while Haedyn Hoos had six of her 15 to help the Islanders take the opener.
Traudt did not play during the Islanders loss to Lincoln East last Thursday because of an injury. Ehrke said Traudt played well in her match.
“This is her first varsity high school game as a freshman and I was pleased with her performance,” Ehrke said. “She’s only going to get better and better. The best thing is she listens and is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the top.”
But as the night went on, whenever Norfolk needed a play, Carly Ries and Tessa Gall were there to deliver for the Panthers. Ries, a 6-2 sophomore, led the way with a match-high 21 kills, while Gall chipped in 14 with three ace serves.
Ries had seven kills in the fourth set, with a majority of those coming after Lauren Taylor served a 4-0 run with three straight ace serves to give Grand Island an 8-4 advantage.
Gall had the final kill in the third and fourth sets and did enough at the service line to keep Grand Island out of system.
“Carly is still young and still learning the fundamentals of the game. She’s becoming a smart player and has come up big for us when we needed her to,” Hepner said. “And Tessa wasn’t perfect but made big plays for us when we needed them, whether it was serving or hitting. She got them out of system a lot with her serving tonight.”
Ehrke said Ries and Gall were tough to stop, especially when Ries was matched up with setter Claire Kelly, who is 5-5.
“(Ries) was tough to block it seemed like. Our setter is not the best matchup against her,” he said. “She was able to hit over and through the block a lot against us tonight. And they have a tough duo with her and Gall and they made it difficult for us tonight.”
Hoos tried to keep Grand Island in the match after Norfolk took a 23-19 lead in the fourth as she delivered three kills to bring the Islanders back to within 24-23 before Gall finished the match with a kill.
Kelly dished out 40 assists for the Islanders, while Kaiden Dahner had six kills and Rylie Huff had five.
Despite the loss, Ehrke said he saw improvement from Thursday’s match with Lincoln East to Tuesday’s night and did like what he saw.
“We had a completely different lineup since Tia didn’t play last Thursday. We’re working through some chemistry,” Ehrke said. “Hopefully our consistency gets better because of the lineup we expect to be out there. Tonight, we took some shots to the face and to the shoulder a few times tonight and were resilent during some plays tonight.”
The Islanders will be back in action in a triangular against Lincoln Pius X and Columbus Thursday at Senior High.
Norfolk 3, Grand Island 1
NORFOLK (4-1)
Carlie Streich 0-0-0, Tessa Gall 14-3-1, Amber Schwanebeck 3-1-1, Kaidence Boyd 3-0-1, Erin Schwanebeck 0-0-0, Cameryn Skiff 8-0-0, Ahnika Beltz 0-1-0, Carly Ries 21-0-2, Lauren Hinrichs 2-0-2, Tasha Eisenhauer 1-0-0.
GRAND ISLAND (0-2)
Tia Traudt 18-0-1, Lauren Taylor 0-5-0, Kiera Jones 0-0-1, Haedyn Hoos 15-2-1, Jaylen Hansen 0-0-0, Kaiden Dahner 6-0-1. Rylie Huff 5-0-0, Emma Smith 3-0-0, Katie Wemhoff 0-0-0, Claire Kelly 0-1-0.
Norfolk 21 25 25 25
Grand Island 25 23 22 23
SET ASSISTS—N: Striech 25, Eisenhauer 20, E. Schwanebeck 2. GI: Kelly 40, Hansen 4.