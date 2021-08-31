Norfolk tops Islanders in four sets

Freshman Tia Traudt made her Grand Island debut as she connected with seven of her team-high 18 kills in the opening set, while Haedyn Hoos had six of her 15 to help the Islanders take the opener.

Traudt did not play during the Islanders loss to Lincoln East last Thursday because of an injury. Ehrke said Traudt played well in her match.

“This is her first varsity high school game as a freshman and I was pleased with her performance,” Ehrke said. “She’s only going to get better and better. The best thing is she listens and is willing to do whatever it takes to get to the top.”

But as the night went on, whenever Norfolk needed a play, Carly Ries and Tessa Gall were there to deliver for the Panthers. Ries, a 6-2 sophomore, led the way with a match-high 21 kills, while Gall chipped in 14 with three ace serves.

Ries had seven kills in the fourth set, with a majority of those coming after Lauren Taylor served a 4-0 run with three straight ace serves to give Grand Island an 8-4 advantage.

Gall had the final kill in the third and fourth sets and did enough at the service line to keep Grand Island out of system.