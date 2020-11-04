Norris uses balanced attack to end Aurora's season

LINCOLN — When the offense for the Norris volleyball team is cranked up it can be overwhelming for the opponent.

It’s fast, has many threats and comes at you from every direction.

“When we can get in-system we have a lot of offensive threats,” said Norris coach Christina Boesiger.

Second-ranked Norris used all its threats really well in a 25-21, 25-19, 25-20 win against No. 7 Aurora in the first round of the Class B state tournament on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

For some teams many of the kills come from one player, but Norris had six players with at least four kills on Thursday. Outside hitter Ella Waters had 16, middle blocker Kalli Kroeker had nine, right-side hitter Sydney Jelinek had seven, middle blocker Brianna Stai had five and outside hitter Gracie Kircher had four. Even setter Maisie Boesiger had four kills, on tips across the net.

All those options helped Norris have 19 more kills than Aurora (45-26).

Norris tries to be creative with its offense so the blockers can’t just set up early where they know the attack is coming from. The Titans’ pin hitters will move and attack from the middle. And the middle blockers will roll out to the pin on the slide attack.