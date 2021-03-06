North Bend Central needs furious fourth-quarter rally to top Hastings St. Cecilia

LINCOLN – A stunning, picture-perfect fourth quarter comeback prevented Hastings St. Cecilia from claiming a third straight state title.
Defending Class C-1 state champion North Bend Central rallied from 11 points down and claimed a 51-49 victory over the Hawkettes on a pair of Sydney Emanuel free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining at Pinnacle Bank Arena Saturday.
“I’m real proud of the grit they showed there at the end,” North Bend Central coach Aaron Sterup said. “Eleven points down to start the fourth quarter is not how we draw it up, certainly. We weren’t playing really well at the time, but we certainly knew we had it within us to make a run like that.”
The Tigers(24-3) outscored St. Cecilia 19-6 in the fourth quarter and went a nearly flawless 14-for-15 from the free-throw line.
“When you’re sitting on a lead, you get a little passive on offense, and I think that worked to our advantage a little bit,” Sterup said. “They missed a couple close to the basket. …A lot of things went our way.”
St Cecilia (24-3) went 19-for-31 (61.3%) from the floor over the first three quarters but 2-for-13 (15.4%) in the fourth.
“Obviously, we had some good point-blank looks and they didn’t fall for whatever reason (in the fourth,” St. Cecilia coach Greg Berndt said. “Everything they threw up, it seemed like it went in. We had great looks. I can’t complain about anything. They just wouldn’t go down.
“Then when it’s a 10-point game, it seemed like the whistle started going the other way a little bit and wasn’t going our way. It tightened up in a hurry and that’s a great time. I knew they’d make a run. All you want is a chance, and we had a chance.”
When Bailey Kissinger hit a long, lunging 3-pointer to end the third quarter, it gave her a career-high 27 points and handed the Hawkettes what appeared to be a commanding 43-32 lead.
St. Cecilia stood eight minutes away from a third consecutive state title after winning Class C-2 the previous two years, but North Bend Central had different ideas.
The Tigers opened the fourth quarter with a 12-1 run and tied the game at 44 with 2:54 remaining on a pair of Sydney Emanuel free throws.
Kissinger regained the momentum and – more importantly – the lead with a 3-point play with 1:47 left on the clock.
Emanual hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to pull North Bend Central within 47-46, but Kissinger drove to another basket with 58 seconds left.
Kaitlyn Emanuel tied up the game at 49 with a 3-pointer from the right wing 15 seconds later.
After working the clock for a bit, Kissinger drove the lane but lost the ball. A jump was called with 20.4 seconds left, with the arrow pointing the Hawkettes’ way.
Kissinger couldn’t convert on an inbound play, and a blocking foul off the rebound sent Sydney Emanual to the line for the winning shots.
She finished with 20 points and was 12-for-12 from the line.
“We certainly work on free throws a lot, but you can’t really put that (late-game) scenario in there,” Sterup said. “In my opinion, that’s jut having a lot of poise and confidence in yourself. We had no doubt that Sydney was going to make those free throws.”
Kissinger, who finished with 33 points to top her career high of 26 that she set in Wednesday’s opening round, drove one final time but her attempt to tie bounced high off the backboard and off the rim.
The junior and Nebraska-Kearney recruit went 14-for-30 from the floor and played all but 52 seconds of the game.
“When we needed a tough bucket, she got it,” Berndt said. “Talk about ultra-competitive kids, she’s one. I mean, there’s a reason the kid’s going DII here and is already committed and the school wants her that bad – it’s because she’s ultra-competitive.
“She’s a stubborn kid in a great way. You see the 33 (points), but what you don’t see is the ballhandling, you don’t see her picking up their best player at the end of the game. We’re willing ourselves to be in it at the end when they had the momentum and everything else.”
North Bend Central only led for 59 seconds in the game. St. Cecilia led 15-12 after the first quarter, was tied 25-all at half and was up 43-32 after a third quarter that saw Kissinger score 12 points and make five straight shots.
“They’re certainly more aggressive than anybody we played,” Sterup said. “They went to the rim hard. They really took it at us, and we’re not used to that plus they have a lot of big bodies. We just haven’t seen a team with that kind of size and abilities. It was tough on us.”
The Tigers hoped to see Kissinger cool down in the fourth quarter.
“You expect that somebody can’t stay hot for four quarters, but she’s made a lot of shots,” Sterup said. “Certainly, we hoped to make her shots tougher in the fourth quarter. …
“She’s hard to guard, and she’s certainly hard to guard when she has teammates that can do what they can do.”
Addie Kirkegaard added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawkettes, who only graduate starting forward Katharine Hamburger.