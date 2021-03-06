North Bend Central needs furious fourth-quarter rally to top Hastings St. Cecilia

Kissinger couldn’t convert on an inbound play, and a blocking foul off the rebound sent Sydney Emanual to the line for the winning shots.

She finished with 20 points and was 12-for-12 from the line.

“We certainly work on free throws a lot, but you can’t really put that (late-game) scenario in there,” Sterup said. “In my opinion, that’s jut having a lot of poise and confidence in yourself. We had no doubt that Sydney was going to make those free throws.”

Kissinger, who finished with 33 points to top her career high of 26 that she set in Wednesday’s opening round, drove one final time but her attempt to tie bounced high off the backboard and off the rim.

The junior and Nebraska-Kearney recruit went 14-for-30 from the floor and played all but 52 seconds of the game.

“When we needed a tough bucket, she got it,” Berndt said. “Talk about ultra-competitive kids, she’s one. I mean, there’s a reason the kid’s going DII here and is already committed and the school wants her that bad – it’s because she’s ultra-competitive.