North Star ‘D’ locks down Islanders

Two prolonged Grand Island scoring droughts propelled Lincoln North Star to a 49-36 road victory over the Islanders Saturday night.
The Gators (7-4) held GISH scoreless for the first 3:20 of the game on their way to building an 11-0 lead. North Star’s defense upped the ante in the fourth quarter, blanking the Islanders for the first 6:02 as coach Tony Quattrochi’s team took its largest lead at 47-31.
“We’ve been talking about getting off to great starts and all five of our guys being threats to score,” said Quattrocchi after watching North Star win its fourth game in an eight-day span. “We have been kind of labeled as a two- or three-person scoring team, so we have really been stressing to all five of our guys to get out there, be confident and score.
“Jake (Hilkemann) and DJ (McGarvie), who usually aren’t the scorers of our starting five, hit 3s and we got out to an 11-0 lead and I think that start just catapulted us. Grand Island made a couple of runs, but we were able to answer every one.”
Grand Island (8-6) shot 30% from the floor, including a 3-of-18 performance from 3-point range. Islander standout Isaac Traudt, who recently added Virginia to his already impressive list of college scholarship offers, was limited to 14 points on 6 of 20 shooting (1 of 8 from beyond the arc).
“We had actually been struggling to get shots at the rim and tonight we didn’t have any problem getting quality looks,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “We just didn’t make them.”
North Star took an 11-0 lead in the first 3:02 of the contest with Josh Brown, Hilkemann and McGarvie all draining 3-pointers. The Gators converted 6 of 12 shots while building a 15-6 lead after the first quarter.
“I was disappointed in our start just because we gave up some things in transition, defensively,” Slough said. “Transition defense is something we really take pride in and North Star got a couple of easy ones early and got themselves going.”
Brown finished with a game-high 21 points. Kwat Abdelkarim added 12 points, 14 rebounds and four assists and Brennon Clemmons grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked four shots for the Gators.
Kytan Fyfe scored nine points and Jacob Nesvara had six points and eight rebounds for the Islanders, who cut their deficit to 22-17 on a Fyfe 3-pointer with 2:04 left before halftime. Grand Island trailed 27-21 after a driving basket by Traudt with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter, but couldn’t get any closer.
“We weathered the storm pretty well and the kids continued to compete,” Slough said. “We started manufacturing some stops in the second quarter and strung a couple of good offensive possessions together.
“I was pretty happy with how we defended in the half court and I was fairly pleased with how we played, offensively. We just failed to make shots.”
Grand Island shot 3 of 14 in the first quarter. The Islanders were 2 of 11 from the floor in the fourth quarter and didn’t score in the final frame until Traudt sank a jumper with 1:58 to go.
“The whole game, I was complimenting our defense — even though we were playing well, offensively,” Quattrocchi said. “Traudt is a spectacular player — there’s no question — but we face-guarded him and we doubled him every time that he got the ball. Our kids rose to the occasion.”
Slough’s team finished 1-2 in what amounted to a taxing week. Grand Island lost 37-35 last Tuesday night on a last-second 3-pointer by Lincoln Southeast and had to dig deep to rally past Columbus 48-40 on the road Friday night.
“It has been goofy in terms of the weather putting us in some tough spots and having to play games the last couple of Tuesdays,” Slough said. “We’re just not playing very many guys right now, so we have a lot of guys playing a lot of minutes, but I thought that we competed at a very high level. The kids played really hard and gave us a chance to win.”