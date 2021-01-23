North Star ‘D’ locks down Islanders

Two prolonged Grand Island scoring droughts propelled Lincoln North Star to a 49-36 road victory over the Islanders Saturday night.

The Gators (7-4) held GISH scoreless for the first 3:20 of the game on their way to building an 11-0 lead. North Star’s defense upped the ante in the fourth quarter, blanking the Islanders for the first 6:02 as coach Tony Quattrochi’s team took its largest lead at 47-31.

“We’ve been talking about getting off to great starts and all five of our guys being threats to score,” said Quattrocchi after watching North Star win its fourth game in an eight-day span. “We have been kind of labeled as a two- or three-person scoring team, so we have really been stressing to all five of our guys to get out there, be confident and score.

“Jake (Hilkemann) and DJ (McGarvie), who usually aren’t the scorers of our starting five, hit 3s and we got out to an 11-0 lead and I think that start just catapulted us. Grand Island made a couple of runs, but we were able to answer every one.”

Grand Island (8-6) shot 30% from the floor, including a 3-of-18 performance from 3-point range. Islander standout Isaac Traudt, who recently added Virginia to his already impressive list of college scholarship offers, was limited to 14 points on 6 of 20 shooting (1 of 8 from beyond the arc).