Northeast rallies past Grand Island Senior High

A strong start wasn’t quite enough for Grand Island Senior High.

The Islanders surged to a 22-7 lead early in the second quarter, but couldn’t hold on as visiting Lincoln Northeast rallied for a 46-39 victory Friday night.

Still, it was an effort that marked progress in the eyes of Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough. The Islanders lost to the Rockets 63-27 in their previous meeting on Dec. 28 in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

“I’m so proud of the progress that we’re making and the effort is tremendous,” said Slough, whose squad was coming off a 37-31 road loss at archrival Kearney on Thursday night. “I think we’ve turned into a good half-court defensive team — it’s really hard to score on us.

“We’ve bought into rebounding, we’ve bought into team defense and we’re doing a better job of keeping teams out of transition because we’re taking care of the basketball, too.”

Christian Winn sparked Northeast’s comeback, scoring 15 of his game-high 24 points in the second and third quarters. The 6-foot-5 senior guard was 4 of 9 from 3-point range and had nine points in the third quarter as the Rockets outscored Grand Island 18-8.

“Grand Island just keeps improving,” Northeast coach Monte Ritchie said. “Every time I watch them on film, they’re getting better and better and that’s a credit to them. I’m glad we don’t have to play them again. I’m just happy to come out of it with a win.”

Babur Choul sank 4 of 8 3-point attempts to lead Grand Island with 12 points. Mukadi Mukoma added nine points and three steals for the Islanders (2-8), who led 22-7 on his 3-pointer with 5:48 remaining in the second quarter.

From that point, the Rockets (6-4) went on a 15-0 run, holding Grand Island scoreless for 8 1/2 minutes between the second and third quarters. The Islanders committed eight of their 14 turnovers in the second quarter.

“I just didn’t feel like we were playing Northeast basketball early on,” Ritchie said. “So during a timeout, I said we talked about pressuring the ball and trying to make it tough on them. Once we started doing that, we started getting some runouts and a couple of shots finally went down — that always helps, too.

“Again, that’s a credit to (Grand Island). They know what they have to do to win and early on, they were able to kind of impose what they wanted to do and then our guys answered and were able to flip the script a little bit.”

After being tied at 22, the Islanders got driving baskets from Kazadi Mukoma and Broxton Barrientos to take a 26-22 lead. However, Northeast responded with an 11-0 run to pull ahead 33-26 on a Winn jumper with 2:01 left in the third quarter.

Grand Island cut its deficit to 35-32 on a Reid Kelly putback basket with 6:16 to play, but couldn’t get any closer.

Slough said the Islanders struggled offensively without point-guard Colton Marsh being at full speed due to a back injury he has battled all season.

“We just wore down,” Slough said. “Colton’s back was really bothering him and that makes us a lot less dynamic, offensively. We got tremendous shots in the first half, but then Colton stiffened up pretty badly and we just couldn’t generate those same looks in the second half.

“Scoring is difficult for us and we know that, but in the first half, we generated great shots. We just need to knock a few more of those down, but this is a team that’s getting a lot better.”

Despite the losses to Kearney and Northeast this week, Slough said the Islanders appear to have found their identity on the defensive end. Grand Island forced 17 Rocket turnovers and limited Northeast to 41% shooting (16 of 39) from the floor.

“We just had to find the right pieces and with all the inexperience that we had, we weren’t exactly sure what that was,” Slough said. “I think now we’ve found a recipe that’s going to allow us to be competitive.”

Lincoln Northeast 46, Grand Island 39

LINCOLN NORTHEAST (6-4)

Quin Weatherholt 0-3 4-9 4, Jalen Lang 2-4 1-2 5, Jaxyn Cruse 0-2 0-0 0, Christian Winn 8-14 4-4 24, Porter Bazil 4-11 1-4 9, Jackson Rathje 1-4 0-0 2, Brecken Wilke 0-0 0-0 0, Isaac Thach 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-39 10-19 46.

GRAND ISLAND (2-8)

Mukadi Mukoma 4-12 0-0 9, Riley Plummer 0-3 0-0 0, Kazadi Mukoma 3-10 0-0 6, Colton Marsh 0-4 2-2 2, Babur Choul 4-9 0-0 12, Broxton Barrientos 3-5 0-0 6, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Reid Kelly 2-2 0-0 4, John Karnouls 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 16-45 2-2 39.

Lincoln Northeast 7 10 18 11—46

Grand Island 12 10 8 9—39

3-point goals—LNE 4-19 (Weatherholt 0-3, Lang 0-1, Cruse 0-2, Winn 4-9, Brazil 0-2, Rathje 0-2), GI 5-25 (M.Mukoma 1-7, Plummer 0-2, K.Mukoma 0-7, Choul 4-8, Barrientos 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LNE 33 (Bazil 10), GI 19 (K.Mukoma 7). Assists—LNE 7 (Lang 4), GI 7 (Plummer 2, K.Mukoma 2). Turnovers—LNE 17, GI 14. Total fouls—LNE 9, GI 16. Technicals—K.Mukoma. A—NA.

GIRLSLincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26

Class A No. 7-rated Lincoln Northeast outscored Grand Island Senior High 17-3 in the third quarter to pull away for a 55-26 road victory Friday night.

Leading 25-17 at halftime, the Rockets forced 10 third-quarter turnovers to help break the game open. Northeast forced 33 turnovers overall.

Serena Heeren led Northeast (8-3) with 11 points. Doneelah Washington added a double-double (10 points and 12 rebounds) and Khadijah Phillips finished with 10 points for the Rockets.

Hailey Kenkel scored a team-high 10 points for Grand Island (0-10), which trailed just 21-17 after an Emma McCoy 3-pointer with 3:20 remaining in the second quarter. McCoy finished with five points and nine rebounds.

Lincoln Northeast 55, Grand Island 26

LINCOLN NORTHEAST (8-3)

Monica Gutierrez 2-5 0-0 6, Jaeden Webb 3-7 1-5 9, Khadijah Phillips 4-13 2-4 10, Serena Heeren 5-9 1-2 11, Doneelah Washington 4-12 2-2 10, Jayla Merrill 0-0 0-0 0, Ava Martinez 0-1 1-2 1, Paige Perry 0-3 0-0 0, Chloe Bader 1-2 0-2 3, Tillie Ash 2-5 0-0 4, Kiara Phillips 0-1 1-4 1, Jayda Murrell 0-1 0-0 0, Kadence Pieper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 8-21 55.

GRAND ISLAND (0-10)

Nyaruot Wal 0-6 0-0 0, Nyagoaa Khor 1-5 0-0 3, Elli Ward 0-3 0-0 0, Mya Gawrych 3-5 0-0 6, Hailey Kenkel 3-9 2-3 10, Lidia Yusif 1-3 0-0 2, Emma McCoy 2-3 0-1 5, Raygan Hoos 0-0 0-0 0, Nyawal John 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 10-34 2-4 26.

Lincoln NE 13 12 17 13—55

Grand Island 9 8 3 6—26

3-point goals—LNE 5-16 (Gutierrez 2-5, Webb 2-4, Phillips 0-3, Perry 0-2, Bader 1-1, Murrell 0-1), GI 4-17 (Wal 0-3, Khor 1-3, Ward 0-1, Kenkel 2-8, Yusif 0-1, McCoy 1-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LNE 39 (Washington 12), GI 30 (McCoy 9). Assists—LNE 12 (Washington 3), GI 5 (McCoy 2). Turnovers—LNE 15, GI 33. Total fouls—LNE 7, GI 14. Technicals—None. A—NA.