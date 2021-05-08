Northwest advances to state tournament on long free kick from Najib Ortiz in 1-0 win

Co-head coach Ann Purdy said Ortiz has the perfect demeanor for a high-pressure match.

“He’s so calm. He doesn’t get frayed,” she said. “He just gets out there and plays the game. We’ve got him playing exactly where he needs to play, and he can disseminate that ball wherever it needs to go. He is an awesome player.”

Ralston (10-9) generated some opportunities to tie, especially in the second half, but never found the equalizer.

No. 5-rated Northwest (13-3) thought it got an insurance goal in the second half, but Alex Lesiak’s score was disallowed by an offside call.

“We kind of thought for a little bit we had a cushion, but they called that offside,” Kenna said. “But they regrouped. They didn’t let that deflate them or cause them to lose their focus.”

Ralston pulled its goalkeeper up to help out on a late corner kick, but the Vikings were able to survive. The Rams were going to get another corner try when time expired.

“It takes everything,” said Ortiz of holding onto the lead. “You’ve got to put your heart on the field and leave everything out there.”