Northwest back at state for 20th straight year

There was a time during the season where people thought Northwest wasn’t going to make its 20th straight state tournament appearance.

A day before their first match of the season, the Vikings found out that they had to quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. After getting through all that, they played a brutal opening to their schedule where they started 5-11 and were sitting very low in the NSAA point-standings.

Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said it was a series of emotions during that point of the season, especially at the beginning.

“We were so excited to get the season started then we had to quarantine. At that point, the girls were wondering if they were going to have a season,” Harders said. “They were pretty down. We tried to build them up and keep them positive. They knew it was going to be rough when we got back because some of the teams we played probably had at least six matches in already. We had to learn and adjust pretty quickly because we were playing so many games when we got back.

“Then we were barely at 15 or 16 in the points standings, I just didn’t know if we could figure out things and get the wins that we needed to get.”