Northwest back at state for 20th straight year

There was a time during the season where people thought Northwest wasn’t going to make its 20th straight state tournament appearance.
A day before their first match of the season, the Vikings found out that they had to quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19. After getting through all that, they played a brutal opening to their schedule where they started 5-11 and were sitting very low in the NSAA point-standings.
Northwest coach Lindsey Harders said it was a series of emotions during that point of the season, especially at the beginning.
“We were so excited to get the season started then we had to quarantine. At that point, the girls were wondering if they were going to have a season,” Harders said. “They were pretty down. We tried to build them up and keep them positive. They knew it was going to be rough when we got back because some of the teams we played probably had at least six matches in already. We had to learn and adjust pretty quickly because we were playing so many games when we got back.
“Then we were barely at 15 or 16 in the points standings, I just didn’t know if we could figure out things and get the wins that we needed to get.”
But the Vikings regrouped and finished the season strong, winning 11 of their last 15 matches to get their record at .500 and once again reach the Class B state tournament for the 20th straight time and 29th appearance overall.
Harders said while it is exciting that the streak is still going, there’s still always that pressure on everyone involved to keep that streak going.
“No team wants to be that team to end the streak. We know it’s going to end sometime but I’m glad it wasn’t this year,” Harders said. “Each year it gets more daunting and Class B gets tougher and tougher. For us to keep going what coach (Diane) Rouzee started when she was coaching is grateful and I’m proud to be a part of it.”
The No. 8 Vikings take on top-ranked and five-time defending champion Omaha Skutt at 9 a.m. Wednesday on the north court of Pinnacle Bank Arena.
Balance has been a key part to the Vikings success this season. Claire Caspersen leads the attack with 232 kills and 59 blocks while Macey Bosard has chipped in 206 kills, and Ellie Apfel has 195 kills and a team-high 77 blocks. Ashlynn Brown and Chloe Mader have 165 and 125 kills, respectively. Kenzi Havranek has dished out 821 assists and has a team-high 36 assists, while libero Sophia McKinney leads the defense with 504 digs.
“That is a strength because it’s harder for teams to defend us and to know who is going to be hot and we don’t need to rely on one girl to get the job done, even though I do wish we had that go-to girl, but everyone contributes,” Harders said. “We have multiple options to go to.”
The Vikings will have their work cut out. They face a Skutt team that was preseason ranked No. 1 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association/USA Today and have two players who are listed among the top national recruits in the class of 2021 by prepvolleyball.com. Nebraska recruit and USA Youth national team member Lindsay Krause is ranked second, while Arizona State recruit Allie Gray is 34th. Krause leads the Skyhawk attack with 408 kills, 35 blocks and 84 ace serves, while Gray has dished out 958 assists and has a team-high 44 blocks.
Morgan Burke, Ava Heyne and Cameron Cartright all have chipped in 149, 145 and 139 kills, respectively.
Harders said she knows it’s going to be a challenge against Skutt but feels the Vikings have nothing to lose.
“It’s a big task because Skutt features a huge lineup that has a lot of talent,” she said. “But luckily, it can be anybody’s game at any night. You never know what’s going to happen.”
She added that she feels fortunate to be playing and the NSAA changing the schedule from three to four days as well as playing all the matches at PBA was a huge plus.
“We get that opportunity to play at state and in front of fans and their family,” Harders said. “The fact that we still have a state tournament is very fortunate. I kept getting nervous about it with (COVID-19) numbers going up. I think changing the schedule the way they did is going to help a lot and having a certain limit of people. That really gave us hope that it was going to happen. We’re glad that it’s going on.”
