Northwest begins process of putting the puzzle pieces together

The pieces of the puzzle are all there.
Now it’s a matter of putting them in the right spots.
That’s the task that the Northwest football team started on Monday as fall sports practices began around the state.
Football, volleyball, cross country, softball, girls golf and boys tennis ended a summer of off-season workouts with their first official preparations for the season openers later this month.
The weather wasn’t exactly accommodating. When Northwest’s first football practice started up at 4 p.m., the heat index in Grand Island was 100 degrees.
But that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm. Head coach Kevin Stein really likes this year’s group of players returning from a 6-4 season that saw the Vikings advance to the Class B quarterfinals for a second consecutive season.
That was the first time Northwest recorded a playoff win in back-to-back seasons since 1984-85.
“There’s a lot of things I really like about them,” Stein said. “Probably the No. 1 thing as a whole is we’re not in dire need for a position where we’re ‘Man, we have to put five linemen out there but we only have three of them.’
“We have seven, eight, nine, 10 of them we really like, but we have to figure out what that group looks like. We have several defensive backs that we like but none of them are really locked into positions. I love, love, love our depth at all of our positions.”
While the depth is there, the next three weeks of practices will determine who fills the holes left by graduation. Five starters return on both offense and defense.
“We did lose some real key players that are going on to do some things at the college level — Parker Janky and Brody Stutzman, guys like that who were seriously impactful for our team,” Stein said. “But then we lost a ton of role players, so each year we graduate about 25. There are always spots to fill, but we feel good about the guys we have coming back.”
Monday’s practice included the debut of a new defensive coordinator for the Vikings.
Former defensive coordinator Kyle Suttles accepted that position at Hastings College.
Former Hastings College head coach Tony Harper replaced Suttles as Northwest’s defensive coordinator.
“It’s been an interesting past couple of weeks,” Stein said. “We’re extremely happy for Kyle. He had a wonderful opportunity to go to Hastings, and I’m so happy for him as a person. It’s a loss for our program because he’s a great dude.
“We’re fortunate to find a dude that’s totally defensive minded. (Harper) wants to play with a lot more speed, bring a lot more pressure. He’s just been in the system a lot longer. From what coach Harper brings to where coach Suttles is, you bring 15 to 20 years more experience. He’s more of a high-energy guy where Kyle is more of a relationships guy. So I think we’ll be able to blend the two pretty good.”