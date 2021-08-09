Northwest begins process of putting the puzzle pieces together

The pieces of the puzzle are all there.

Now it’s a matter of putting them in the right spots.

That’s the task that the Northwest football team started on Monday as fall sports practices began around the state.

Football, volleyball, cross country, softball, girls golf and boys tennis ended a summer of off-season workouts with their first official preparations for the season openers later this month.

The weather wasn’t exactly accommodating. When Northwest’s first football practice started up at 4 p.m., the heat index in Grand Island was 100 degrees.

But that didn’t dampen the enthusiasm. Head coach Kevin Stein really likes this year’s group of players returning from a 6-4 season that saw the Vikings advance to the Class B quarterfinals for a second consecutive season.

That was the first time Northwest recorded a playoff win in back-to-back seasons since 1984-85.

“There’s a lot of things I really like about them,” Stein said. “Probably the No. 1 thing as a whole is we’re not in dire need for a position where we’re ‘Man, we have to put five linemen out there but we only have three of them.’

