Northwest boys get first win of season; Girls fall to Malcolm

In Northwest’s home opener, Malcolm nearly played spoiler.

The Vikings had a 15-point lead with 1:25 to go in the third quarter but with just under five seconds in the game, the Clippers had a chance to tie it and send it to overtime.

Instead of shooting a three-pointer, Malcolm guard Maddox Meyer chose to drive toward the lane and seek contact in hope of a traditional three-point play. Meyer made the basket but despite some contact, the call never came.

That allowed a young Northwest team to hang on to win 49-48 over Class C-1, No. 7 Malcolm for their first win of the year on Tuesday night.

“Really proud of how they persevered and found a way at the end,” Northwest boys coach Chip Bahe said. “I’m also proud of our approach. That’s an awful good basketball team. A C-1 rated team, and we played well. Malcolm showed the true character they have by not quitting and banging a few shots late. They’re going to be a team that’s going to play in March. It’s a really good win for our kids.”

For a large portion of the game, the play on the court resembled a football game with how physical it was, which makes sense considering both teams have players that made the state football playoffs and advanced to the quarterfinals in their respective classes.

Northwest did a number on Malcolm’s Hayden Frank, who was the Clippers leading scorer with 18 points. Frank came into the matchup averaging just over 30 points per game.

“I thought our kids did a really good job,” Bahe said. “I thought they had good purpose. I credit (Chase) Wiegert and Carson (Wolfe) who did a heck of a job on him. We said before the game and at halftime thought that it's not just those two. It’s the team guarding him or them. It was a really good team defensive effort. We held them just long enough.

The Vikings were trailing 13-6 after the first quarter but had a 20-point explosion in the second to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. A majority of credit goes to Hunter Jensen, who ended up as Northwest’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Jensen made 15 out of his 20 in the stanza, including three treys.

“They just went on their run, so we had to go on ours,” Jensen said. “I just shot it with confidence, and it went in the hoop.”

Northwest (1-3) next plays Lexington on Friday night and travels to Aurora on Saturday.

Jensen said he was happy about tonight’s win and expects more of the same.

“It’s a great feeling,” he said. “We’re going to get two more this week.”

Northwest 49, Malcolm 48

Malcolm; 13; 6; 9; 20-48

Northwest; 6; 20; 14; 9-49

MALCOLM

Hayden Frank 4 8-12 18, Maddox Meyer 5 0-0 13, Lucas Christensen 1 0-0 2, Drew Johnson 4 4-6 12, Luke Schmidt 1 0-0 3.

NORTHWEST

Chase Wiegert 1 0-0 2, Carson Wolfe 0 6-9 6, Cam Jensen 1 0-0 2, Hunter Jensen 6 5-6 20, Trevyn Keene 0 5-8 5, Brandon Bykerk 3 0-0 7, Cooper Garrett 3 0-0 7.

GIRLS

Malcolm 50,

Northwest 30

In the girls game, it was a tale of two halves.

Class C-1, No. 3 Malcolm ended the first quarter with a 12-6 lead but Northwest stayed right there with them, making it a 22-20 Clipper lead at halftime.

Despite being down two points, the Vikings struggled in their half court offense in the first half, particularly from beyond the arc. Their half court offense didn’t pick up in the second half, and Malcolm quit turning the ball over.

The end result was the Clippers holding Northwest to 10 second half points and pulling away to a 50-30 win.

“We didn’t score,” Northwest coach Derek Lindsey said. “Our defense I thought was good enough to win the game, but it’s hard to stay in it when they slowly start to pull away. We struggle to score. That’s our growth point right now, and we’re trying to find ways to score. We had a lot of good shots tonight. We just didn’t find ways to make them and keep it close. It’s something we’re continuing to work on.”

Malcolm coach Andy Klepper said in his eyes, the Clippers didn’t match the Vikings intensity in the first half which was the difference early on.

“We challenged our girls at halftime to be more awake and more physical,” Klepper said. “They were more physical than us and out hustled us and got everything they wanted in the first half. That was our challenge to the girls. Make sure we rebound and do the little things right. We backed it up to half court defense because we didn’t want to give up transition points. We gave up too many in the first half. We just tried to simplify things.”

Malcolm (4-1) was led by freshman Halle Dolliver, who scored 19 points and went 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. Alyssa Fortik was right behind her teammate with another 18 points.

Northwest (1-3) was led by Avyn Urbanski’s eight points. The Vikings host Lexington on Friday.

Northwest 50, Malcolm 30

Malcolm; 12; 10; 12; 16-50

Northwest; 6; 14; 6; 4-30

MALCOLM

Rachel Lannin 1 0-0 2, Abby Zegar 0 2-2 2, Alyssa Fortik 6 2-2 18, Diamond Deslak 2 2-2 6, Emma Brown 1 2-2 3, Halle Dolliver 6 7-7 19.

NORTHWEST

Avyn Urbanski 3 2-4 8, Kylie Caspersen 0 1-4 1, Whitney Loman 1 1-2 3, Haylee Brandt 1 1-2 3, Libby Loman 3 0-0 7, Kyla Sybrandts 0 2-2 2, Evelyn Keller 3 0-0 6.