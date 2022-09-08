Northwest breaks out of slow start to defeat city rival Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic got off to a hot start Thursday night at Veterans Softball Complex in Grand Island, taking a 2-0 lead on an error and a Brielle Saddler RBI sac bunt.

However, their rival, Class B No. 4 Northwest, roared back to take a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

The Vikings defense gave up just one more run the rest of the game on a Kylie Gangwish home run to left field and won 8-3.

“We started out maybe a little over confident,” coach Mitch Sadd said. “Coming in, we had a good game Tuesday. I was hoping we’d just keep it rolling off of that, but we came in a little flat and went down 2-0. My girls didn’t give up, and they never do. I was proud of them for coming back and doing what we need to do to win.”

In that second inning, Libby Loman got the scoring started for Northwest with an RBI sac fly. Maddy Cushing then tied the game at 2-all with an RBI single to left field. Cushing came back home on a Crusader error.

Avyn Urbanski hit an RBI single down the left field line to add a run and another Crusader error on the same play brought home Kyra Ray.

An RBI double to center field by sophomore Reyse Zobel gave the Vikings their last run of the inning.

Northwest starting pitcher Ava Laurent threw 14 strikeouts and no walks, pitching all seven innings. However, Sadd said it was a challenging night with the conditions.

“Every now and then, you get one over the plate and when a pitch is thrown that hard and with the right timing, the ball’s going to go a long ways,” Sadd said. “The wind kind of affected us on some of the pitching tonight. We were throwing some balls, and they were getting thrown back. We couldn’t throw the ball the way we wanted to, but we made it work.”

At the plate, Northwest (12-2) was led by Urbanski who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run.

For GICC, coach Brock Culler said he was proud of how his team played despite the outcome.

“We were a few adjustments away offensively,” Culler said. “Ava Laurent’s tough but when she’s getting calls that far outside, she’s even tougher. I thought our kids did a good job defensively, especially our three pitchers. This team defensively is exactly where they should be. I’d take our defense all night long.”

Gangwish led her team going 2-for-3 with the RBI. Culler credits a technique adjustment they made to her swing.

“We adjusted her swing a couple of weeks ago and that’s her third home run now,” Culler said. “She’s hitting well over .400 in this last week and a half, and she’s really grinding out here. Defensively, my gosh. She’s all over the place.”

In the circle, GICC (9-8) was led by starting pitcher Mikah Culler. She gave up seven hits and one walk in nearly two innings.

The Crusaders will prepare for Hastings St. Cecilia’s’ invite on Saturday, while Northwest has the weekend off before a tough stretch starting with a North Platte doubleheader on Monday.

“It’s going to be a grind next week,” Sadd said. “We play Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, but my girls are prepared. We’ll make sure we get some practice tomorrow and Saturday to prepare for next week and keep it rolling.”

Northwest 8, Grand Island Central Catholic 3

GICC; 201;000; 0—3 4 3

GINW; 060; 200; X—8; 11; 1

WP—Laurent. LP—Culler. 2B—GINW: Zobel, Caspersen. 2B—GICC: Grangwish. HR—GINW: Urbanski. HR—GICC: Gangwish.