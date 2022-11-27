Northwest brings back two medalists for year two

Last year, the Northwest girls wrestling had only eight wrestlers out in its first season as a program.

That number has increased to 14 as the Vikings prepare for their second season, which has Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts excited for the upcoming season.

“We really wanted to add some depth in the offseason so that’s exciting,” Sybrandts said. “That will help us try and fill most of the weight classes and get these girls plenty of experience and opportunities.

“If we can keep all 14 girls out and maybe add a few more, I think our program will be in good hands.”

A reason for the interest was the success the Vikings had during their first year as a program. Northwest finished the first year with two state medalists, who both return.

Miah Kenny finished fifth at 145, while Chloe Mader took fifth at 152. Sybrandts said he’s excited to have those two wrestlers back and feels both will have very strong seasons

“Those two girls have put a lot of time in the offseason, especially Chloe. She was part of the disney duals team and traveled to Iowa,” Sybrandts said. “I’m excited to see what she can do as well as Miah. Both will be hungry to improve on their performances from the state tournament last year. They will be two we will really count on this year for leadership.”

The Vikings also return Emma Harb and Isabella Rivera, who both missed the state meet last year by finishing fourth in districts. Sybrandts said he’s excited to see what they can do as well as Megan Boyd.

“I’m sure Emma and Isabella are hungry after what happened to them at districts last year,” he said. “Those two worked really hard this offseason as they have gone to a lot of clinics. I look for them to really contribute this season.”

As Northwest heads into its second season as a girls program, Sybrandts said a few things need to happen for them to have a successful season.

“To have a successful season, we will need to stay healthy and continue to grow each week so we are reaching our peak performance when we hit conference, districts and state,” Sybrandts said.

The Vikings will open their season at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Minden Tri.