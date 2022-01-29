Northwest claims first Central Conference Tournament title since 2004

By The Independent Sports Staff
SEWARD — The Northwest girls basketball team did something in the Central Conference Tournament no team had done in a while.
The Vikings upset the Class B, No. 5 York 47-34 as they claimed their first conference tournament championship since 2004 Saturday at Seward High School.
Northwest coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings were not the team with any pressure so he wanted them to just play relaxed.
“I told the girls to just go out and try to win the whole thing,” he said. “We really defended well as a group and we held their posts to 11 points. That’s a tremendous effort on defensive. And our offensive movement has been fantastic all week. When you’re connected on both ends, then great things happened.”
The Vikings put the pressure on York early by getting out to a 7-3 lead to start the game. The Dukes did manage to tie up in at 7-all early in the second quarter, but Northwest responded and scored the next two baskets. That helped them gain momentum for the rest of the half in taking a 20-14 halftime lead.
York scored the first basket of the second half. But the Vikings controlled the game from there as they went on an 11-0 run to take a 31-16 lead. The Dukes did cut it to single digits a few times in the fourth quarter but never really threatened as Northwest made the plays down the stretch to get the win.
“That run in the first half allowed us to play with the lead which made it comfortable for us,” Moerer said. “I thought we did a pretty good job of limiting their offensive rebounds, which was a big factor in the game.”
Rylie Rice and Reba Mader each led Northwest with 13 points, while Avyn Urbanski added eight.
Moerer said the Vikings are starting to put the pieces together but shouldn’t be satisfied with the conference championship.
“We are putting our best efforts in five to six consecutive games,” Moerer said. “This was another step of becoming of a very good basketball. But we’re still a working progress. We’ll enjoy this for right now and get back to work on Monday.”
The Vikings play at Hastings at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.