Northwest claims first Central Conference Tournament title since 2004

By The Independent Sports Staff

SEWARD — The Northwest girls basketball team did something in the Central Conference Tournament no team had done in a while.

The Vikings upset the Class B, No. 5 York 47-34 as they claimed their first conference tournament championship since 2004 Saturday at Seward High School.

Northwest coach Russ Moerer said the Vikings were not the team with any pressure so he wanted them to just play relaxed.

“I told the girls to just go out and try to win the whole thing,” he said. “We really defended well as a group and we held their posts to 11 points. That’s a tremendous effort on defensive. And our offensive movement has been fantastic all week. When you’re connected on both ends, then great things happened.”

The Vikings put the pressure on York early by getting out to a 7-3 lead to start the game. The Dukes did manage to tie up in at 7-all early in the second quarter, but Northwest responded and scored the next two baskets. That helped them gain momentum for the rest of the half in taking a 20-14 halftime lead.