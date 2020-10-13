Northwest could see familiar faces at state tournament starting with Seward

The Class B state softball tournament might feel like just another regular day at the field for Northwest.

The Vikings are certainly familiar with most of the competition they’ll face throughout the double-elimination competition, which begins Wednesday at 2 p.m. at the Smith Complex in Hastings.

Northwest (25-10) is joined by two other teams that competed in the Subdistrict 8 tournament on those same fields last week — Hastings and Grand Island Central Catholic.

Fellow Central Conference members Crete and Seward also qualified.

“Our schedule really prepared us well for the state tournament,” first-year head coach Mitch Sadd said. “We faced tough competition and most of the best teams in our class.”

Six of Northwest’s 10 losses came to Class A teams. The fourth-seeded Vikings went 1-3 against second-seeded Hastings and 2-1 against sixth-seeded GICC.

They will be going for their third win in as many tries this season against fifth-seeded Seward (24-8) in the opening round. The Vikings won 6-1 on Sept. 26 in the Crete Invitational and 4-2 on Oct. 1 in the Central Conference tournament championship game.