Northwest defeats York in four innings

By Dale Miller

Northwest put things together in the first inning Monday against York.

Immaculate, even.

After Ava Laurent struck out the side on nine pitches in the top of the frame, the Class B No. 7-rated Vikings scored seven runs while sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom.

That led the way to a 10-0 victory in four innings, the third time Northwest won by that margin in its last four games.

“(Laurent) throws nine pitches and we get three outs,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. “That’s a phenomenal inning for her. Then we come out with our bats, and our bats have been doing very well for us. We’ve scored a lot of runs in the first inning, and we kept going.”

Laurent struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. A hard single by Lauryn Mattox with one out in the top of the fourth broke up the no-hit bid and snapped a streak of 10 consecutive strikeouts.

“(Laurent) looked good tonight,” Sadd said. “We’ve been battling some things, but tonight she came out and the speed was back up. She’s doing everything we need her to do.”