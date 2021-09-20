Northwest defeats York in four innings

By Dale Miller
Northwest put things together in the first inning Monday against York.
Immaculate, even.
After Ava Laurent struck out the side on nine pitches in the top of the frame, the Class B No. 7-rated Vikings scored seven runs while sending 11 batters to the plate in the bottom.
That led the way to a 10-0 victory in four innings, the third time Northwest won by that margin in its last four games.
“(Laurent) throws nine pitches and we get three outs,” Vikings coach Mitch Sadd said. “That’s a phenomenal inning for her. Then we come out with our bats, and our bats have been doing very well for us. We’ve scored a lot of runs in the first inning, and we kept going.”
Laurent struck out 11 of the 12 batters she faced. A hard single by Lauryn Mattox with one out in the top of the fourth broke up the no-hit bid and snapped a streak of 10 consecutive strikeouts.
“(Laurent) looked good tonight,” Sadd said. “We’ve been battling some things, but tonight she came out and the speed was back up. She’s doing everything we need her to do.”
Kylie Caspersen replaced Laurent for the final out as the Vikings (17-5) ended the game in the bottom of the fourth via the mercy rule.
“We wanted a quick one tonight just so that our pitchers didn’t have to throw much,” Sadd said. “We did everything we needed to do.”
That was certainly true at the plate. Reyse Zobel started the big first inning with a two-run double. Laurent added a two-run single while Maddy Cushing followed that up with her own two-run double.
Avyn Urbanski, Zobel and Ahdri Medrano all finished with two hits.
Sadd with pleased with the performance by the Vikings, who started a stretch of nine games in eight days at Saturday’s Northwest Invitational. It will conclude this Saturday against a loaded field of rated teams in the Crete Invite.
The coach hopes for more of the same during home games Tuesday against Adams Central and Thursday with Holdrege.
“Hopefully we can get a couple more quick ones and keep our pitchers healthy then go into that tough weekend with some big teams going at them,” he said.