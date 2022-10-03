Northwest dominates B-8 subdistrict tournament

The previous two seasons, Northwest was a combined 1-6 against Hastings.

But with the Vikings win over the Tigers on Monday evening at Veteran’s Softball Complex, the tide could be changing.

Behind Ava Laurent, Class B No. 4 Northwest shut out No. 7 Hastings 8-0 to win the Class B, Subdistrict 8 tournament on their home field.

“We went at a couple of girls that we usually don’t pitch at,” Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said. “I told Ava, ‘we’re going to make them beat us if they’re going to beat us,’ and I knew once she got in that groove, they weren’t going to get there. We did everything we needed to do to win that ballgame.”

Laurent threw 14 strikeouts and only allowed two hits in six innings. Fifty-nine of her 76 pitches were thrown for strikes.

“Ava Laurent shut us down tonight,” Hastings coach Ashley Speak said. “Three strikeouts in the first inning, and we refused to change. That was a little disappointing on our end. You would have hoped after seeing her for the third time we’d make some adjustments, but she came out and dominated all over the place.”

The Vikings jumped out to 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an Avyn Urbanski two-RBI triple that landed on the right field foul ball line, barely staying in play.

Urbanski then hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to extend the lead to 3-0. Kamrynn Mings hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth, and it was immediately followed by a 2-RBI single from Maddy Cushing to go up 6-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Talia Bandt scored on a passed ball and Laurent hit an RBI sac fly to end the game in six innings via the run-rule.

“Anytime those guys come in here or we go down there, it’s a battle,” Sass said. “My goal at the beginning of the season was to have this tournament here today. I told them all week that was my goal to bring them here for a change because we’re so tired of going down there. Since we finally got them here, we got them.”

At the plate, the Vikings were led by Urbanski and Kylie Caspersen who each finished 2-for-3.

Northwest made the district final by defeating O’Neill 10-1 in the semifinal. The Vikings didn’t score until the fourth inning but cranked up their energy the rest of the game.

“We started off a little slow on that one, and it was kind of nerve-wracking, but once we got on them, we figured out how to hit them,” Sadd said. “We’re peaking at the right time. We’re doing the little things right now that we need to be doing to win all of these ballgames.”

Laurent had 15 strikeouts in that game, pitching a no-hitter as the Eagles only run was on a walk that made it around the base pads. Urbanski and Caspersen again led the way in that one, going 2-for-4.

Northwest (27-3) will play in Friday’s district final with an opponent to be determined.

“We’re going to go right at whoever we play and try to take them out too and get back to Hastings,” Sadd said.

The other semifinal was a 13-3 win for Hastings over Grand Island Central Catholic. The Tigers scored eight runs in the opening inning and didn’t look back.

“Over the years, we’ve made a big effort into beefing up our schedule,” Grand Island Central Catholic coach Brock Culler said. “We want to be a good program in (Class) B, so we’ve been scheduling good programs. Our schedule was really good, and our girls were battle tested and did a great job with it. This is a resilient group and a great group of kids and parents. I really enjoyed this season.”

Monday’s game was likely the last for Culler as coach of the Crusaders, as he’s become the Concordia University head softball coach. GICC (14-16) sat 20th in wildcard points entering the subdistrict tournament.

Hastings (23-11) will likely make the district finals as they were 10th in wildcard points heading into the tournament. However, a few upsets have made projections more difficult. Speak said either way, they’ll have to make some changes.

“I think anybody in the top 16 is going to be tough to beat,” Speak said. “If we do happen to still be alive come Friday, we have to make some adjustments and get after it in practice.”

First semifinal

O’Neill; 000; 001—1; 0; 4

Northwest; 000; 604—10; 9; 2

WP—Laurent. LP—Psitulka. 2B—NW: Baasch, Caspersen.

Second semifinal

Grand Island CC; 200; 1—3; 7; 1

Hastings; 813; 1—13; 15; 2

WP—Breckner. LP—Saddler. 2B—HAS: Schmidt, Ochsner, Wolever. 2B—GICC: Gangwish. HR—HAS: Beck, Muhlbach.

Championship

Hastings; 000; 000—0; 2; 1

Northwest; 020; 132—8; 10; 0

WP—Laurent. LP—Breckner. 3B—NW: Urbanski.