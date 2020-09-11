Northwest downs Alliance, still looking for consistency

Alliance (0-3) couldn’t take advantage of some big plays early in the game. In the first play from scrimmage, fullback Logan Lestritz took a trap play up the middle for 54 yards to the Northwest 19-yard line.

After the Vikings defense came up with a stop, Baasch scored his first TD.

The Bulldogs answered with a 92-yard kickoff return by Chase King to the 5-yard line, but again the defense held up and forced Alliance to lose 13 yards on its possession.

“I was really proud of our defense after giving up that poor kickoff return and that first play on that trap giving them first down inside the 20,” Stein said. “Stopping them and holding them out of there was a huge boost in the arm for our kids.”

Northwest’s offense again came up with a big play. Parker Janky took a pass out in the left flat, spun out of a tackle and went 79 yards to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead with 5:52 remaining in the first half. Janky had five catches for 130 yards and connected on a 37-yard field goal, all in the first half.

Baasch said the touchdowns after the defensive red zone stands were huge.