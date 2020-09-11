Northwest downs Alliance, still looking for consistency

Class B No. 7-rated Northwest continues to search for some consistency this season.
But one area where that doesn’t appear to be a concern is in the run game.
Brady Baasch rushed for 136 yards on 18 carries with three touchdowns to help the Vikings blast Alliance 43-6 Friday at Viking Field.
“I thought our O-line with Brady Baasch was really good,” Northwest coach Kevin Stein said. “Brady turns every 3-yard carry into four or five. He’s always falling forward and does a great job of that. So I thought we ran the ball consistently well all night.”
Baasch wants to make the most out of every opportunity, and it shows.
“You’ve got to fight for every yard you get,” he said. “No yards are given, and I just try to do what I can do to help my team win.”
Baasch had touchdown runs of 43 and 36 yards in the first half to help Northwest (2-1) grab a 24-6 lead. He added a 1-yard score in the third quarter, which allowed the Vikings to put away the win by scoring three touchdowns in a span of 4:21.
“I think things went really well,” Baasch said. “Offensively the O-line was outstanding all night long opening up holes. The receivers blocked well, caught well, ran routes well. The defense had a little rough start but other than that were lights out all night long.”
Alliance (0-3) couldn’t take advantage of some big plays early in the game. In the first play from scrimmage, fullback Logan Lestritz took a trap play up the middle for 54 yards to the Northwest 19-yard line.
After the Vikings defense came up with a stop, Baasch scored his first TD.
The Bulldogs answered with a 92-yard kickoff return by Chase King to the 5-yard line, but again the defense held up and forced Alliance to lose 13 yards on its possession.
“I was really proud of our defense after giving up that poor kickoff return and that first play on that trap giving them first down inside the 20,” Stein said. “Stopping them and holding them out of there was a huge boost in the arm for our kids.”
Northwest’s offense again came up with a big play. Parker Janky took a pass out in the left flat, spun out of a tackle and went 79 yards to give the Vikings a 14-0 lead with 5:52 remaining in the first half. Janky had five catches for 130 yards and connected on a 37-yard field goal, all in the first half.
Baasch said the touchdowns after the defensive red zone stands were huge.
“It gave us a lot of momentum and really got us on top,” he said. “We slowed down a little bit, then we found it again in the second half and stayed on top of it and never lost it.”
Northwest only managed Janky’s field goal on its next five possessions while losing two fumbles, but Baasch’s second TD with 59 seconds left gave the Vikings a boost heading into halftime.
“We started out great,” Stein said. “We started out on fire, then we relaxed and gave Alliance a little bit of hope. Then we were able to come back that second quarter and get us a comfortable lead.
“I liked the way we were efficient offensively and defensively in the second half. We played sound there. Too many penalties (10 for 105 yards) but on offense, defense and special teams we played well.”
Sam Hartman and Alex Brandt split time at quarterback. Hartman finished 10-for-14 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and also rushed for 70 yards and another score.
“We just need consistency out of our quarterbacks,” Stein said. “There are times that both Alex and Sam look tremendous. Man, they look smooth, they’re in rhythm, they throw the ball great. Then there’s other times it’s just coming out of left field.”
The Vikings have continued to improve since their opening week loss to Bennington, Baasch said.
“We dropped an egg week one, but I think the last two weeks we came out really well and played pretty good ball,” he said. “We’re fixing the little things each week, and I think we’ll keep getting better.”
