Northwest downs Seward in dual; Grady Arends records 150th career victory

Grady Arends wrestled at a weight he wasn’t used to during Northwest’s dual with Seward Thursday.
Instead of wrestling at 120 pounds where he is ranked No. 5 (NSWCA), he went up two weight classes to compete at 132.
That didn’t bother the Viking senior as he went out and took care of business by pinning Conner Rosendale in 2:43. That victory gave Arends his 150th career win.
That was one of the highlights during Northwest’s 64-12 victory over the Bluejays at Northwest High School.
Arends said it was a little bit of a challenge but was glad to get the win. He is the fourth wrestler in Northwest history to achieve the 150-win plateau behind Grady Griess, Collin Quandt and Grayson Fries.
“It’s just another goal that I wanted to achieve this year,” Arends said. “The other kids in that group were kids that I admired when I was growing up.”
Northwest coach Brian Sybrandts said he had his reasons for moving Arends up to 132 pounds and was happy to see him get the milestone.
“I wanted him to have a match for his 150th win since they were open at 120. He had to eat a little bit so he can wrestle up,” Sybrandts said. “And I wanted to challenge him more because he’s got some tough matches coming up.
“To be in the top four with those other kids that are over 150 is a special accomplishment, especially since they all have been with the program since they were little. I’m proud of what Grady has done and hopefully this is just one of the accomplishments he’ll achieve this year.”
The win puts Arends at 21-2 on the season. He is a two-time medalist for the Vikings and was state runner-up his sophomore year. He said he knows what his No. 1 goal is.
“I want to get back to the finals and hopefully capture the gold this year,” he said.
The rest of the dual was smooth sailing for Northwest, who lost two matches of competition. The Vikings also recorded four forfeit wins, while Seward had one.
Max Yendra (138), Eli Arends (160), Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160), Joseph Stein (182) and Victor Isele (195) recorded pins with Arends, while Caleb Vokes won a 17-7 major decision over Xander Foulk at 126. Ben Briseno (120), Nolan Moorman (220), Billy Schleichardt (285) and Gavin Ruff (106) had the forfeit victories.
Sybrandts said he was impressed with what he saw, especially after the Vikings fell 45-36 at home to O’Neill on Tuesday.
“We were disappointed in how we performed Tuesday and the kids got after it,” Sybrandts said. “I thought the kids really wrestled well. We were really good on our feet and went for the pin, which is something that hurt us on Tuesday where we had kids on their backs and didn’t finish. I’m proud of what the kids tonight.”
The Vikings host a dual tournament Saturday, which begins at 11 a.m. Sybrandts said it’s going to be a tough tournament that features a number of individuals and teams that are ranked in duals, including Class B No. 1 Hastings and No. 6 Pierce along with Class C No. 1 Aquinas and No. 3 Central City.
“It’s going to be a grind,” he said. “I let our kids know that they’ll need to take it one match at a time and be ready to wrestle. If they don’t, it’s going to affect their record when you wrestling that kind of competition. But hopefully, this win gives us some confidence going into Saturday.”