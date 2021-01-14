Northwest downs Seward in dual; Grady Arends records 150th career victory

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“To be in the top four with those other kids that are over 150 is a special accomplishment, especially since they all have been with the program since they were little. I’m proud of what Grady has done and hopefully this is just one of the accomplishments he’ll achieve this year.”

The win puts Arends at 21-2 on the season. He is a two-time medalist for the Vikings and was state runner-up his sophomore year. He said he knows what his No. 1 goal is.

“I want to get back to the finals and hopefully capture the gold this year,” he said.

The rest of the dual was smooth sailing for Northwest, who lost two matches of competition. The Vikings also recorded four forfeit wins, while Seward had one.

Max Yendra (138), Eli Arends (160), Austin Cooley (No. 3 at 160), Joseph Stein (182) and Victor Isele (195) recorded pins with Arends, while Caleb Vokes won a 17-7 major decision over Xander Foulk at 126. Ben Briseno (120), Nolan Moorman (220), Billy Schleichardt (285) and Gavin Ruff (106) had the forfeit victories.

Sybrandts said he was impressed with what he saw, especially after the Vikings fell 45-36 at home to O’Neill on Tuesday.