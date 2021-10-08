Northwest downs Wayne for second-consecutive state berth

Zobel said Laurent was spot-on throughout the two games.

“She was hitting all of her spots good and I had a good frame on them because when she hit her spots that let me frame them,” she said. “It worked out really well.”

Northwest (27-7) didn’t waste any time taking leads in either game. Zobel’s homer in the opener gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead and her second one helped them take a 4-0 advantage in the top of the first of the clinching victory.

“Today I just came out here and played the game I know how to play,” Zobel said. “It went well.”

That was an early boost the team was looking for.

“To start both those games with homers was amazing,” Sadd said. “It gives you a jump start and we’re good to go.”

Junior Grace Baasch added a two-run homer in the second inning of the clincher to push the lead to 6-0. She finished the day 5 for 6 with five RBIs and five runs.

“(Taking the early leads) made us headstrong and we feel like we can do it,” Baasch said. “It makes us not get down.”

Eighteen Vikings got into the final game, and Laurent was one out away from a no-hitter before Brooklyn Kruse singled to right field.