Northwest downs Wayne for second-consecutive state berth

Northwest’s battery proved to be fully charged for Friday’s Class B, District 5 best-of-3 series.
Junior pitcher Ava Laurent limited Wayne to two hits over 8 2/3 innings with 21 strikeouts while freshman catcher Reyse Zobel hit a two-run homer to straightaway center field in the first inning of each game.
That helped propel the Vikings to another state tournament appearance thanks to wins of 8-0 in five innings and 14-0 in four.
Northwest coach Mitch Sadd said his team was prepared for the Blue Devils (18-9), and it showed.
“We’ve been working really hard all week and we’ve done some scouting reports on them, so we knew what they had,” he said. “We did everything we needed to do to win both those ballgames.”
Wayne struggled to make contact off of Laurent, who didn’t issue a walk and delivered strikes on 89 out of 120 pitches.
“She just gave up those two hits and she did everything we needed her to do,” Sadd said. “It was perfect.”
As usual, Laurent credited her team with her latest impressive performance.
“My catcher behind me, my defense behind me, the coaches – everything was just set the way we wanted it,” she said. “We came and got it.”
Zobel said Laurent was spot-on throughout the two games.
“She was hitting all of her spots good and I had a good frame on them because when she hit her spots that let me frame them,” she said. “It worked out really well.”
Northwest (27-7) didn’t waste any time taking leads in either game. Zobel’s homer in the opener gave the Vikings a 2-0 lead and her second one helped them take a 4-0 advantage in the top of the first of the clinching victory.
“Today I just came out here and played the game I know how to play,” Zobel said. “It went well.”
That was an early boost the team was looking for.
“To start both those games with homers was amazing,” Sadd said. “It gives you a jump start and we’re good to go.”
Junior Grace Baasch added a two-run homer in the second inning of the clincher to push the lead to 6-0. She finished the day 5 for 6 with five RBIs and five runs.
“(Taking the early leads) made us headstrong and we feel like we can do it,” Baasch said. “It makes us not get down.”
Eighteen Vikings got into the final game, and Laurent was one out away from a no-hitter before Brooklyn Kruse singled to right field.
But one out later the celebration was on for Northwest, which earned a second consecutive trip to the state tournament and sixth overall.
“This is amazing,” Laurent said. “Going down there last year and getting there again this year has been a goal of everyone’s. At the beginning of the season, we struggled, but we’ve been building up the tower. Now we’re here.”
Baasch added: “We’ve had really focused practices and had the courage to get back to Hastings. We wanted to make our four seniors have a complete season. That means a lot because we have close connections on this team. Just to have them have the happiness of getting there their senior year is pretty good.”
That senior class – which has been a part of 101 wins -- is Reagan Fries, Reba Mader, Emma Sundberg and Ahdri Medrano.
The strong performance against Wayne came off of Monday’s 12-1 loss to Hastings in a subdistrict final.
“It feels good that the three days of practices that we had really paid off because we struggled Monday at subdistricts,” Zobel said. “But now we proved that we can go to state and we earned our way there.”
Last year Northwest finished a program-best fourth at the state tournament. The team is looking for even more once the double-elimination tournament begins Wednesday at the Smith Softball Complex.
“We need to be hungry, basically,” Laurent said. “We have to come out and hit the ball, stay errorless on defense and just keep working for the main goal.”