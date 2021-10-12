Northwest draws rematch with Bennington to open up Class B state tournament

Prior to the Crete Invitational on Sept. 25, Northwest softball coach Mitch Sadd called the event a mini state tournament due to the fact that the Vikings would face three top five teams.
So it seems appropriate that the first team that Northwest faced on that day is also its first opponent at the actual Class B state tournament.
The No. 5-rated Vikings (27-7) drew No. 3 Bennington (25-4) in the first round of the double-elimination event. Class B games are set to start Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings.
“It’s kind of crazy, isn’t it?” said Sadd about the rematch.
Northwest handed Bennington a 4-1 defeat at the Crete Invite. The Badgers suffered half of their losses on that day, also falling to Hastings 9-8.
“Bennington is a tough team,” Sadd said. “They hit the ball well and have some power.
“We’re going to have to play our game and try to do what we did to beat them the first time.”
The Badgers are led by senior shortstop Taylor Sedlacek (.450 average, 46 runs, 18 RBIs, 9 homers) and junior catcher Abigail Brown (.440 with 34 RBIs and eight home runs).
Senior Daisy Lowther, who has 39 RBIs, is 22-4 in the circle with a 2.50 ERA.
Northwest counters with its own dangerous team.
Juniors Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch set the table at the top of the lineup with identical .409 batting averages. Freshman cleanup hitter Reyse Zobel is hitting .388 with 38 RBIs and six homers.
Ava Laurent handles a majority of the pitching duties and is 19-6 with a 1.64 ERA.
“Ava has been pitching exceptionally well, and we’ve been playing really solid defense behind her,” Sadd said. “We’re hitting the ball well and using our speed on the bases.
“We’re playing our best ball of the season right now. When Wayne came into town (for last week’s district championship), I don’t think they knew what hit them.”
Last year, the Vikings finished a program-best fourth at the state tournament. They look to move up this year, but it won’t be easy.
To be denied another state title, defending champion Omaha Skutt will have to lose twice after entering the state tournament 29-0.
Hastings, which finished as runner-up to Skutt last year, is 32-4 overall, 3-0 against Northwest and has only lost to Elkhorn and Skutt in Class B.
“I think Class B is even better and tougher than last year,” Sadd said. “I think Omaha Skutt is still ranked No. 1 in the country. A team is going to have to play really, really well to beat them.
“Hastings is having an amazing year and lost to Skutt by one run. There are a lot of good teams there. Whoever wins this will have earned it.”
Hastings (32-4)
After finishing as a state runner-up for the first time last year, Hastings looks to take the next step at this year’s Class B state tournament.
The Tigers open that title bid Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. against Elkhorn (17-14) — one of only two Class B teams to defeat Hastings this year along with undefeated Omaha Skutt.
The Tigers bring plenty of pop to the plate as displayed by the team’s 60 homers hit by a combination of 10 players.
Senior third baseman Kaelan Schultz leads the way with 20 homers to go along with a .598 batting average, 59 runs and 60 RBIs.
Senior Faith Molina adds 12 homers with a .547 average, 43 runs and 44 RBIs. She is also 17-4 in the circle with a 2.81 ERA while senior Peytin Hudson is 13-0 with a 2.07 ERA.
Hastings St. Cecilia (28-7)
Hastings St. Cecilia isn’t batting 1.000 when it comes to the Class C state tournament, but the Hawkettes are impressively close.
After losing in a district final in the program’s first season, St. Cecilia now is on its third consecutive trip to its home at Smith Softball Complex to join the rest of the best in its class.
St. Cecilia has won 17 of its last 18 after an early-season five game slide.
Catcher Shaye Butler is hitting .495 with 52 RBIs and eight homers while senior first baseman Tayelor Butler is averaging .406 with 33 runs, 32 RBIs and 11 homers. Junior Jordan Head hits .500 with 10 homers and senior Olivia Kvols averages .406 with 40 RBIs.
Head is 11-1 with a 3.48 ERA while Allison Stritt is 17-5 with a 5.40 ERA.
St. Cecilia faces Kearney Catholic (29-6) in the first round. The Hawkettes defeated the Stars 15-5, 9-8 and 13-2 during the regular season.