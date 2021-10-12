Northwest draws rematch with Bennington to open up Class B state tournament

Northwest counters with its own dangerous team.

Juniors Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch set the table at the top of the lineup with identical .409 batting averages. Freshman cleanup hitter Reyse Zobel is hitting .388 with 38 RBIs and six homers.

Ava Laurent handles a majority of the pitching duties and is 19-6 with a 1.64 ERA.

“Ava has been pitching exceptionally well, and we’ve been playing really solid defense behind her,” Sadd said. “We’re hitting the ball well and using our speed on the bases.

“We’re playing our best ball of the season right now. When Wayne came into town (for last week’s district championship), I don’t think they knew what hit them.”

Last year, the Vikings finished a program-best fourth at the state tournament. They look to move up this year, but it won’t be easy.

To be denied another state title, defending champion Omaha Skutt will have to lose twice after entering the state tournament 29-0.

Hastings, which finished as runner-up to Skutt last year, is 32-4 overall, 3-0 against Northwest and has only lost to Elkhorn and Skutt in Class B.