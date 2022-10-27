Northwest embracing underdog mentality in taking on Elkhorn

It’s been a challenging season for the Northwest football team.

With four out of their five losses being by one score and playing seven out of their nine games away from Viking Stadium, Class B No. 8 Northwest (4-5) heads into the Class B state football playoffs as the underdog.

“It seems like this year, we haven’t made the breaks,” Stein said. “We haven’t forced somebody to have to respond to us. We haven’t put our foot on the gas right from the jump. It’s got to be a mindset. We have to come out with a little bit of a chip on our shoulder. Like I told our guys at halftime against York, we have to be the hunter. It’s a lot better to be the hunter than the hunted. We have to come out with that mindset.”

Speaking of last Friday’s 24-21 loss to the No. 7 Dukes, Northwest had a missed kick to tie the game near the end of regulation, but it was a slow start that ultimately cost them.

“We just had an awful first quarter, both offensively and defensively, and put us in a hole that we were able to dig ourselves out of in the second and third and even into the fourth quarter,” Stein said. “They came out with a drive and got a mythical touchdown at the end, but our offense responded and got down the field with a chance to tie it up. I would send Peyton Atwood back out there without a shadow of doubt. He just happens to catch a soft spot and slip.”

Atwood slipped on the 41-yard field goal attempt and the ball never rose above the crossbar. Stein said the coaching staff has a lot of confidence in him moving forward.

“In pre-game, we always pay attention to him and how he’s feeling when it comes to a grass field,” Stein said. “All of us coaches just kind of nonchalantly watch, and we said no matter the case tonight, if we got to the 35 in a situation where it’s fourth and long, we were going to kick it. Thirty-five was our breaking point, and we actually got inside the 30.”

The path forward doesn’t get any easier for the Vikings as they hit the road to play No. 3 Elkhorn (7-2) in a 4 p.m. kick on Friday. Northwest will also be without senior tight end/linebacker Isaac Simmons.

“It’s a heck of a challenge for us,” Stein said. “It will be a challenge for us against their offense because they’re just straight power and hopefully it’s a challenge for them defensively against us because they don’t see a spread like us each and every day.”

Stein says he’s glad it’s a new opponent, as Northwest and Elkhorn haven’t played each other in at least the past 18 seasons.

“Seeing an opponent you already played against, either you won, and you’re nervous because they are looking for revenge or it’s a team that already beat you, and you have to find a new wrinkle to try and get the win,” Stein said. “It’s tough to beat someone again, and it’s even tougher to beat someone who already beat you.”

The Antlers’ defense is fairly stingy, holding opponents to an average of 20 points per game. Stein said two things stand out on film.

“They’re really big up front. Just moving them off the ball is extremely tough,” Stein said. “And then their linebackers and DBs tackle extremely well. Even if you do complete a ball or get yards, it’s going to be tough to break a tackle and go the distance.”

With Austin Payne at quarterback and Northwest’s ability to get pressure with their defensive line, Stein said the team still has confidence trailing by one or two scores.

“We have the capability to come back,” Stein said. “One thing about this year, when the offense has been sputtering, the defense has picked us up or vice versa. We really kind of played off each other that way.”

Payne leads the area 11-man quarterbacks in yardage with 2,335.

Heading into the game, Stein said the team is just excited to play again.

“I think we’re confident going against a heavy run team,” Stein said. “We like our chances against that, and we feel like we can move the ball.”