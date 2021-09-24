Northwest falls in dandy to Scottsbluff 43-36

With neither Northwest or Scottsbluff able to go up by two possessions, it wasn’t surprising when Friday’s game turned on one late play.

And that play was in favor of the Bearcats.

Sebastien Boyle broke out for a 67-yard touchdown run with 2:13 remaining to give Scottsbluff a 43-36 win over the Class B No. 10-rated Vikings (2-3).

“I think both teams were incredibly evenly matched,” Scottsbluff coach Jud Hall said. “Like I just told the kids, I just think we made one more play than they did. I think that was the difference in the game.

“They made plays on offense and defense. We made plays when we had to, and I think we made just one more play in a big-time game.”

Boyle’s game-winner was his third touchdown as he rushed for 200 yards on 26 carries. It also came on a third-and-3 play.

“We’re kind of build that way,” Hall said. “We’re built to grind and grind and grind. Then when we get a chance in the fourth quarter or second half, we want to pop those big runs. I think we were able to do that.”

Northwest coach Kevin Stein said that play summed up much of the game with Scottsbluff (3-2) having success on a third-down play.