Northwest falls to Bennington 1-0 in first round of state tourney

OMAHA – Bennington tasted success in its first Class B state tournament appearance.
Northwest remains waiting for its first state victory after its fifth trip.
But those results came by the slimmest of margins in Thursday’s opening round.
No. 3-rated Bennington found a way to generate one goal, and that proved to be enough to escape past the No. 5 Vikings 1-0 at Morrison Stadium.
“You got to see a heck of a game, a 1-0 game,” Northwest assistant coach Dan Purdy said. “We worked on defense and they just happened to get one through.”
Bennington (17-3) finally converted on one of its opportunities at 66:34. A perfect pass from Oliver Benson set up Adam Baessler for a breakaway chance.
Baessler beat a trio of trailing Vikings into the box and angled a shot past goalkeeper Zeke Koenig.
“It was a beautiful goal – a beautiful goal,” Purdy said. “We didn’t generate the offense we hoped to tonight. We worked a lot on taking some really good shots, and it just didn’t come through.
“All in all, it was a good game. I told the boys, ‘Hey, we love every one of you guys. You left it all on the field. You held your head up high.’ We congratulated Bennington on a good game and wished them luck on Monday (in the semifinals).”
The Vikings (13-4) survived a pair of scoring opportunities in the opening minute and battled the Badgers to a scoreless draw in the first half.
But Northwest rarely could find a way to threaten to score itself.
“They’re just quick,” Purdy said. “They countered well on us if we didn’t get back. The middle was open a little bit. We worked on that. We had some guys that maybe got out up a little too far and didn’t get back as quick, but all in all I was pretty pleased with everything I saw except the offense.
“We had hoped to counter a little better with our offense. Our defense held up well. We had some opportunities on (free kicks) out there.”
The loss snapped a seven-match winning streak for Northwest.
“They’re a fun bunch,” Purdy said. “They do not like to lose. We have 13 sophomores and six seniors, and those seniors are all competitive. Parker Janky, Payton King, Eli Sattley – they all started for us since they were freshmen, and we called them the ‘Three Amigos.’
“They’re going to be sorely missed, but we’ll be all right.”
Getting a taste of the state tournament will be added fuel for the Vikings who return next spring.
“The sophomores loved it,” Purdy said. “I talked to one of the sophomores and said this is going to be your team in another year or two. So absorb it, feel it, love it. They’re a competitive bunch, so I think we’ll be back.