Northwest falls to Bennington 1-0 in first round of state tourney

The Vikings (13-4) survived a pair of scoring opportunities in the opening minute and battled the Badgers to a scoreless draw in the first half.

But Northwest rarely could find a way to threaten to score itself.

“They’re just quick,” Purdy said. “They countered well on us if we didn’t get back. The middle was open a little bit. We worked on that. We had some guys that maybe got out up a little too far and didn’t get back as quick, but all in all I was pretty pleased with everything I saw except the offense.

“We had hoped to counter a little better with our offense. Our defense held up well. We had some opportunities on (free kicks) out there.”

The loss snapped a seven-match winning streak for Northwest.

“They’re a fun bunch,” Purdy said. “They do not like to lose. We have 13 sophomores and six seniors, and those seniors are all competitive. Parker Janky, Payton King, Eli Sattley – they all started for us since they were freshmen, and we called them the ‘Three Amigos.’

“They’re going to be sorely missed, but we’ll be all right.”

Getting a taste of the state tournament will be added fuel for the Vikings who return next spring.