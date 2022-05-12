Northwest falls to Lexington at state soccer tournament

OMAHA — Northwest got caught on the wrong end of a major momentum shift on Thursday.

The Vikings had an early goal disallowed and later surrendered two scores in a 33-second span as No. 2-rated Lexington rolled to a 4-1 victory over No. 7 Northwest in first-round play of the Class B state tournament at Creighton University’s Morrison Stadium.

It appeared — briefly — that the Vikings had seized a quick 1-0 lead when Trevyn Keene headed the ball into the goal off a corner kick by Elvin Ohrstrom in the fifth minute. However, the goal was disallowed by the referees as Northwest was called for committing a foul in the box.

“It was huge,” Northwest co-coach Ann Purdy said of the call. “We were totally possessing the ball at the beginning of the game and Lexington was struggling. We were doing everything that we had practiced with maintaining possession and executing well.

“That header was just beautiful. I didn’t see the push-off, but that’s what the (assistant referee) called. Obviously, it was very deflating for us.”

The Minutemen (18-2), who won their 18th straight match since opening the season with consecutive losses to Class A opponents Papillion-La Vista South and Omaha Westside, took full advantage of the momentum shift.

“You kind of feel bad for Northwest because, honestly, I was in a spot where I couldn’t see it and you’ve just got to trust the official’s call — what else can you do?” Lexington coach Joel Lemus said. “It changed the momentum of the game where it looked like they were up 1-0 and (12 minutes) later, they’re down 2-0. It definitely worked in our favor.”

Lexington opened the scoring in the 17th minute when Diego Martinez converted on an assist from Miguel Raymundo. Just 33 seconds later, Martinez found the goal again, heading in a cross from the right wing by Kenny Morales-Juarez.

The Minutemen extended their advantage to 3-0 in the 37th minute as Edin Lima-Miranda scored off a feed by Ernesto Vargas.

Still in the 37th minute, Northwest lost starting goalie Ezekiel Koenig when the junior appeared to be knocked unconscious while making a play on the ball. After blocking a shot, Koenig took a knee to his head in a collision with a teammate and then slammed to the artificial turf with his head bouncing against the playing surface.

The match was delayed for 18 minutes as medical personnel examined Koenig, he was placed on a stretcher and taken from the stadium via ambulance. Koenig was able to raise his hand as he was being wheeled off the field, prompting cheers from fans of both schools.

“He had blacked out, but it was more of a precaution than anything,” Purdy said of Koenig being transported to a local hospital. “By the time the ambulance got here, Zeke was bright-eyed, he knew who he was and where he was, so that was good news.”

Senior Chase Lines Heck replaced Koenig in goal, registering six saves in the final 43 minutes.

“Zeke does a good job, but I was really, really proud of Chase to come in and take over the goal-keeping,” Purdy said. “Zeke and Chase have been fighting all season for that starting position. You hate to see Zeke suffer an injury, but on the bright side, it was great to see Chase — as a senior — get a chance in the goal one more time.”

Lexington made it 4-0 in the 42nd minute when Alexander Perez-Tunay scored on an assist by Martinez.

Northwest (14-4) avoided the shutout when senior Najib Ortiz bent a free kick into the back of the net in the 75h minute for his 13th goal of the season.

“Najib has got a left foot that just sends the ball in and he packs a powerful punch,” Purdy said. “We scored a lot of goals this season off his corner kicks, so we’re really going to miss him.

“We’re going to have to try and find somebody who can be another Najib because he did a great job for us and he loves the game of soccer.”

Lexington, which beat Northwest by an identical 4-1 score on April 18 in the Central Conference Tournament championship at Grand Island, outshot the Vikings 14-4 in the match.

“I’ll give the boys credit — they worked their butts off today,” Purdy said. “They wanted the game as bad as anybody else did and they did not quit until the end. I’m proud of them.”

The Vikings were making their third consecutive state-tournament appearance (the 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19). Purdy said Northwest will miss a senior class that includes Jarit Mejia, Alex Lesiak, Ohrstrom, Ortiz and Lines Heck.

“Our seniors all played well and they all gave us good minutes — both tonight and all season long,” Purdy said. “They have left a legacy with all of these trips to state and our program just keeps getting better. That’s a tribute to them.”