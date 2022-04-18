Northwest falls to Lexington in Central Conference Tournament final

By Marc Zavala

One of the goals Lexington had this season was to win its second consecutive Central Conference Tournament.

That’s what the Class B No. 2 Minutemen did.

Lexington controlled most of the possessions during the game, while getting two goals from Diego Martinez to help them claim the tournament title with a 4-1 win over No. 10 Northwest on Monday at Northwest High School.

“It was one of our goals at the beginning of the season,” Minutemen coach Joel Lemus said. “It’s nice to get that checked off the list and to win it for the second consecutive year.”

Northwest assistant coach John Kenna said he was impressed with Lexington.

“They are very good. For as much as we have improved in possession and try to move the ball around, they just do all that at a quicker and higher level,” he said. “It’s great playing teams like this because it shows us what we need to work on. They are an outstanding team.”

But it was Northwest that almost got going early. The Vikings took the ball down the field and had a chance to score but Peyton Atwood missed the goal high in the opening minute.

“If we could have gotten that one to go in, it might have been a different game,” Kenna said. “Getting that in would have been huge as far as momentum goes. We just missed it.”

From then on, Lexington controlled possession of the ball with their passing and never allowed the Vikings to get any clean looks.

“That’s key to what we want to do,” Lemus said. “A lot of our boys have been playing the game for a long time and they have a good knowledge of the game as well as foot skill. They start at a young age and it carries over to the high school level.”

The Minutemen broke through when Martinez got the ball past Northwest goalkeeper Zeke Koening around the 37th mark.

Then Lexington added a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes as Ernesto Vargas got a ball to go off of Koening, then Miguel Raymundo placed the ball perfect past Koening for a 3-0 lead.

Koening had nine saves in the contest.

“Zeke played a great game. Lexington just placed their shots well but Zeke kept us in the game,” Kenna said.

Lexington was called for a handball penalty that allowed the Vikings the opportunity for a penalty kick. Minutemen goalkeeper Oscar Echerverria blocked the Najib Ortiz penalty kick, but the ball bounced back enough for Ortiz to get the ball into the goal to cut the deficit to 3-1.

But Lexington put the game away when Martinez scored his second goal.

“I was proud of how the boys competed,” Kenna said. “We used a lot of guys in different positions and thought they did a great job.”

The Vikings got to the final by defeating Crete 3-1. Northwest scored two goals in the first half by Najib Ortiz and Peyton Atwood, while Alex Korte scored the lone goal in the second half for the Vikings.

Lexington reached the final by defeating Holdrege 5-0.

The Vikings play at Schuyler on Tuesday. Northwest captured a 2-1 win over the Warriors in the first round of the conference tournament last Tuesday.

“Then we have Hastings who has been playing pretty well. We need to be ready tomorrow,” Kenna said.

