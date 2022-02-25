Northwest falls to York in B-6 final

YORK — Northwest’s upset bid came up just shy as No. 6-rated York used a decisive first-half run to seize the lead for good on the way to a 33-28 home-court victory over the Vikings in the Class B, District 6 championship Friday night.

No. 10-rated Northwest led 9-2 following Madison Cushing’s second 3-pointer of the game with 2:43 remaining in the first quarter. However, the Dukes responded with a 17-1 scoring spree to pull ahead 19-10 on Mattie Pohl’s driving basket with 52 seconds left before the intermission.

“We did get off to a good start again, but in the second quarter, we just couldn’t find a basket,” Northwest coach Russ Moerer said. “Some of that was York’s defense. Some of that was that our offensive flow wasn’t very good there and that’s probably the difference in the game.

“It was a short stretch, but at this level of basketball at the end of the season, that can be the difference between two really good teams and it was tonight.”

The Vikings trailed 19-12 at halftime, going 0 of 6 from the floor in the second quarter. Northwest was held without a field goal for nearly 11 minutes until Rylie Rice opened the third quarter with a left-handed score in the lane.

With 6-foot-2 junior Anna Briggs and 6-1 senior Masa Scheierman stationed inside for York, the undersized Vikings had

difficulty getting consistent production in the paint. Northwest finished 7 of 29 shooting (24.1%) from the floor with more 3-pointers (four) than two-point field goals (three) as Briggs recorded five blocked shots and Scheierman had one.

“There’s no doubt that York’s length caused us problems,” Moerer said. “We got some back-cut looks, we got some dribble penetration, but there’s no substitute for 6-foot tall.

“We’re an outside-oriented team and if the shots aren’t following, then that’s going to be a problem for you. They got on that run and we couldn’t answer.”

After losing to Northwest 47-34 in the Central Conference title game on Jan. 29 at Seward, Dukes coach Matt Kern said the key to the district matchup was responding to the Vikings’ early energy. Destiny Shepherd scored all 10 of her points during York’s 17-1 run, including a pair of 3-pointers, and teammate Kiersten Portwine also had a trey in that stretch.

“If you watched Northwest all year, they come out with amazing energy and they get leads early, so you have to weather that,” said Kern, whose team will be returning to the state tournament for a second-consecutive season. “They did the same thing to us in the conference tournament. We talked about that and I think what happened was the girls just composed themselves.

“We hit a couple of nice 3-point shots and that gives you that exhale moment. We relaxed just a bit on offense and got a little better.”

Trailing 29-19, Northwest scored five consecutive points to reduce York’s lead to 29-24 on Reba Mader’s steal and layup with 3:33 to play. But the Dukes responded with a key 3-pointer by Pohl, pushing their advantage to 32-24 with 2:05 remaining.

The Vikings couldn’t cut into that deficit until Rice made a free throw with 40.7 seconds left. Down 33-25, Rice hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play, producing the final margin.

“We gave ourselves a fighting chance at the end,” Moerer said. “You’ve got to credit York. They defended really well — that’s probably the best defensive effort we’ve faced this season and we’ve seen some really good defensive teams

“All credit to York — Coach Kern does such a great job with them — but we battled. We absolutely battled and we’re a pretty darn good basketball team, standing here at the end of the season.”

After averaging 26.5 points in two subdistrict games, Rice led Northwest with 13 points and seven rebounds against York. The 5-foot-9 senior guard was 2 of 8 from beyond the arc as she was defended vigorously throughout the contest by Shepherd.

“The defensive energy was night and day (difference),” Kern said, referring to York’s first and second meetings with Northwest. “To be able to contain a great player like Rylie Rice — obviously, that was the key. That was something that we emphasized going into this one.

“It’s a team defense and we revolved it around a lot of players, but Destiny Shepherd didn’t get subbed out once and just did a phenomenal job of staying with (Rice).”

Moerer said the Vikings have nothing to hang their heads about.

“In the middle of January, we were sitting there at 5-9 and we had to dig ourselves out of that hole,” Moerer said. “I think it’s a real testament to the championship character of these girls to just get off the mat and win ballgames.

“I couldn’t be more proud of this team for the way they kept fighting and kept grinding — that’s a principle of our program and they lived it this year in spades. It was awesome to see.”